Screen Australia and Australians in Film (AiF) have launched two joint initiatives for creatives to expand their skills and increase their chances of success in the global market.

The Talent Gateway program and the Global Producers Exchange both focus on the skills, knowledge, access, and relationships necessary to reach overseas audiences, with the former aimed at accomplished screenwriters and directors, and the latter geared towards scripted producers.

Up to six delegates will be selected to participate in the Talent Gateway program, which will include roundtables, masterclasses, introductions to key US-based screen decision-makers, and individualised mentorships.

Running from September 2021 to June 2022, each delegate will receive a grant of up to $20,000 to enable them to take part. Funding will also be used to develop, refine and market the IP on their slate that receives any positive interest, to quickly engage international partners for their careers and projects.

Similarly, up to six production companies/producers will be selected to participate in the Global Producers Exchange, a scripted development lab that features a series of roundtables and masterclasses with key US-based decision-makers and mentors. Each of the six participants will receive a grant of up to $60,000 to enable them to take part in the program, which will run from October 2021 to June 2022.

The programs follow on from Untapped, an initiative designed to fast-track the careers of emerging Australian screenwriters and directors that received more than 700 applications when it was launched earlier this year.

Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason said both initiatives would enable creatives to build relationships and networks to achieve professional success.

“The US is a key territory for screen sector finance, distribution and careers, and Hollywood is the heartbeat of the global screen market,” he said.

“This will be an invaluable opportunity to elevate our Australian talent and make our projects globally competitive.

“The goal is to create a trusted, well curated pipeline for the US industry to discover and engage with Australia’s top creators.”

AiF executive director Peter Ritchie said the timing was right to establish a strategic pipeline that connects the Australian and US industries in both directions.

“AiF has been working very hard over several years to create unique and meaningful global-facing professional opportunities for Australian screen creatives,” he said.

“The response to Untapped has been overwhelming and we cannot wait to launch Talent Gateway and the Global Producers Exchange.

“Our DNA remains distinctly Australian, but our focus is squarely on the development of stories are that are most definitely global.”

Supporting partners for the programs include Screen NSW, Film Victoria, South Australian Film Corporation, and Scripted Ink, while the industry partners are Australian Directors’ Guild, Australian Writers’ Guild, Screen Producers Australia, Screen Canberra, Screen Queensland, Screen Tasmania, Screen Territory, Screenwest and Screenworks.

View further details of the Talent Gateway here.

View further details of the Global Producers Exchange here.