Fifteen of social media’s top First Nations stars will receive up to $10,000 in funding each, in addition to training, thanks to a Screen Australia and Instagram initiative.

Launched earlier this year, the First Nations Creator Program is an initiative aimed at accelerating up-and-coming local talent and amplifying diverse voices across the social media landscape.

The 15 selected recipients of the inaugural First Nations Creator Program are:

Andrea Fernandez (@prettyumvegan)

Meleika Gesa (@endlessyarning)

Kaycee Haydon (@officialmsauzzi)

Alicia Johnson (@8983aj)

Emily Johnson (@darthem123)

Trisha Lindgren (@traelblazer)

Nathan Lyons (@kookingwithakoori)

Meissa Mason (@meissamason)

Tait McGregor (@taitmcgregor)

Naarah (@n.a.a.r.a.h)

Nich Richie (@nichtopher)

Merinda Slater (@journeyofawinyarr)

Melissa Smith (@melle.ngunnawalartist)

Kantesha Takai (@kantesha_takai)

Sari-Ella Thaiday (@sarithaiday)

The program will include training sessions and workshops commencing from September 23, covering product, creativity, safety and well-being, along with mentored guidance on digital production and social media strategy. Creators will also receive production funding of $10,000 each, to help them create Reels or IGTV content for their Instagram account.

During the program, the selected creators will also be connected to key industry contacts including Instagram and Screen Australia representatives, management teams, leading First Nations creatives, and other established social media creators. Upon completion of the program, participants will each be assigned an Instagram partner manager to continue their journey on the platform.

Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason said the agency was impressed with the high level of applicaitons received.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to support content creators on the platforms they are connecting with audiences on and the accessibility of social media allows us to, through this Program with Instagram Australia, nurture new voices and champion extraordinary First Nations creators,” he said.



We look forward to this year’s cohort creating new content and reaching new audiences on Instagram.”

Zaac d’Almeida, strategic partnership manager at Instagram Australia, added: “The fifteen recipients for this year’s program represent the diversity of emerging Indigenous creators who are using Instagram to amplify their voices and share their stories. We’re proud to partner with Screen Australia and we look forward to seeing this new generation of creators develop their incredible perspectives in the months ahead.”