Screen Australia, NZ On Air and TikTok have joined forces to launch Every Voice, a new initiative aimed at supporting diverse creators on TikTok to make scripted or factual episodic content.

The program hopes to see a new generation of online storytellers expand their vision and ambition, and is focused on original Australian and New Zealand content that will resonate with global audiences.

Every Voice is for existing TikTok creators or creators who want to expand to working on the platform. It is intended for people from under-represented backgrounds including First Nations, Māori, Pacific Peoples, Pan-Asian, LGBTQIA+, Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD), female or trans/gender diverse, those living with a disability and creators based in regional and remote areas.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to join NZ On Air and Screen Australia in creating a new opportunity to elevate and celebrate under-represented voices who provide fresh perspective on the cultural diversity of Australia and New Zealand and the world beyond,” said TikTok ANZ director of content partnerships and community Felicity McVay.

“Investing in helping creators in our region hone their craft and find new audiences on TikTok is something we’re passionate about and Every Voice is a key initiative to help us support and nurture talented Aussie and Kiwi creatives”.

Applicants will be eligible to apply for up to $AUD50,000 per project, with between three to five projects anticipated to be funded per country.

Projects must comprise of episodic content designed to be told in 6 to 15 episodes of no more than one minute each, aimed at audiences aged between 16 and 35. Projects can be of any genre of scripted or documentary content.

Applicants’ projects with genuine collaborations between a TikTok content creator(s) and established producers, production companies and/or entertainment properties are encouraged and may strengthen an application. Collaborations between Australian and New Zealand creators are also encouraged.

Successful teams must also be available to attend a virtual workshop in early November to develop story skills and best practice for creating for TikTok.

Screen Australia senior online investment manager Lee Naimo said: “TikTok is an exciting destination for creators looking for new ways to tell their stories. Through this initiative Australian and New Zealand creators will have the opportunity to develop their skills and connect with a highly engaged, global audience on TikTok.”

Screen Australia will manage applications for Australian projects, while NZ On Air will manage applications for New Zealand projects.

Naimo and NZ On Air’s head of funding Amie Mills will join the team from TikTok to host a Q&A webinar on August 3 2021 at 10am AEST/ 12pm NZST for practitioners interested in applying for the initiative.

The webinar will include a panel discussion with more information on the Every Voice program and include a Q&A session for those interested in applying.

Submissions are open now and will close August 26.