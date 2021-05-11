Award-winning children’s series First Day and Luke Eve’s ReCancelled are among five projects to share in $1.3 million of online production funding from Screen Australia.

The ABC iview drama about transgender student Hannah Bradford will return for a four-part second series, along with fellow Rose d’Or Award nominee Cancelled, which was inspired by Eve’s experience during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Other projects also include Sunset Paradise, a new series from the creators of YouTube hit Meta Runner; as well as animated children’s series Ginger & the Vegesaurs and comedy series The Emu War.

Screen Australia senior online investment manager Lee Naimo said the projects showcased engaging storytelling across a mix of genres.

“We are always looking for projects that have solid pathways to audience and we are very impressed by the range shown in this slate, whether it’s via platforms such as ABC iview or targeting significant existing fan bases like Glitch Productions’ Sunset Paradise on YouTube and Luke Eve’s ReCancelled on Facebook,” he said.

The second iteration of Screen Australia and SBS’s Digital Originals initiative is also underway, with 12 teams selected to participate in the development workshops.

Naimo said there were a diverse range of projects within the program.

“It’s also great to be working with the next group of Digital Originals creators, who participated in workshops last week,” he said.

“The teams spent time developing their projects as well as hearing from workshop guests including Nisha Ganatra (Late Night), Warwick Thornton (Sweet Country), Ryan O’Connell (Special), Anna Dokoza (Lady Dynamite), Corrie Chen (Homecoming Queens), Richie Mehta (Delhi Crime), Vanessa Gazy (Eden) and Ronny Chieng (Ronny Chieng: International Student).

“The 12 projects are all so different – from dramas to thrillers, comedies to horror – it’s an incredibly strong group and we look forward to selected teams entering further development on their projects for SBS OnDemand.”

The projects to receive online production funding include:

First Day series 2: A four-part second series of the award-winning children’s drama for ABC iview, centred on transgender student Hannah Bradford (Evie Macdonald). This series follows Hannah in her second year at Hillview High as she sets out to change the culture at the school, and finds it’s only through working together that meaningful change can be achieved. Returning for series 2 is writer/director Julie Kalceff and producers Kirsty Stark and Kate Butler. They are joined by writers Eloise Brook and Martine Delaney (The Village). This project is financed with support from the South Australian Film Corporation.

