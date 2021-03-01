A television adaptation of 2018’s Ladies in Black, a feature film from Bryan Brown, and a television drama from one of the creators of Offspring are among the 21 projects to share in more than $730,000 in development funding from Screen Australia.

Of the projects to receive funding, 10 have been supported through the Generate fund and 11 through the Premium fund.

Screen Australia’s head of content Sally Caplan said the agency was impressed by the “rigorous creativity” of Australian creators as the industry continued to rebound from COVID-19.

“It’s great to see a number of engaging stories set around iconic milestones in Australian history, from the building of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, to the social change that took place in the 60s or the recession in the 80s, and I look forward to seeing these projects develop further,” she said.

Features:

Premium:

1989

Sewing Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Writer/Director: Khoa Do

Producer: Khoa Do

Script Editor: Roger Monk

Synopsis: When a hard working Vietnamese refugee family lose everything in Australia’s last major recession in 1989, 10-year-old Tram, her brother Anh and mother Hien seek refuge on her family’s struggling duck farm where they discover friendship, hope…and one giant turtle.

A Friend in the Dark

Di Bonaventura Pictures Australia

Genre Horror, Thriller

Writer/Director: Drew Macdonald

Producers: Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Erik Howsam, Mario Andreacchio

Synopsis: High school kids engage in cyberbullying, unaware of the real monster that they are unleashing lying deep in social media.

Dead Certain

New Town Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Writer: Joanna Murray-Smith

Producer: Bryan Brown

Synopsis: Harry King, 60, successful crime writer, gives up on life after his adored wife, Georgia, is killed in an accident. When he unexpectedly falls for Maya, a self-help writer, the ghost of Georgia is a constant companion and Harry knows he must confront his own demons — and ghosts — to embrace a new chance at life.

Kangaroo (Working Title)

Film Depot Pty Limited

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Writer: Harry Cripps

Producers: Louise Smith, Marian Macgowan

Synopsis: Inspired by a true story, Kangaroo is a heart-warming family comedy about a disgraced TV host, Chris, and a young Indigenous girl, Charlie, who work together to rescue and rehabilitate a group of orphaned joeys in a remote Outback community.

The Secret Lives of Dresses

Sense & Cents-Ability Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Romantic comedy

Directors: Mairi Cameron, Stephen Lance

Writers: Megan Simpson Huberman, Stephen Lance

Producer: Leanne Tonkes

Synopsis: An ambitious young businesswoman is forced to return to her hometown to save her dying grandmother’s vintage dress shop, and must confront old wounds and the man she left behind. Can the advice of six couture dresses help her choose between her plans for success, and the inconvenient call of her heart?

Generate:

Shayda

Origma Productions Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Writer/Director: Noora Niasari

Producer: Vincent Sheehan

Synopsis: A young Iranian mother finds refuge in a women’s shelter where her search for freedom brings her face to face with the violence from which she has fled.

Television Programs:

Premium:

Blood in the Sky

Beyond Entertainment Pty Ltd

Genre Drama

Creators: Alexa Wyatt, Karl Zwicky

Directors: Jocelyn Moorhouse, Karl Zwicky

Writers: Alexa Wyatt, Andrew Anastasios, Larissa Behrendt, Michelle Law, Jess Paine

Producers: Karl Zwicky, Alexa Wyatt

Executive Producer: David Ogilvy

Script Editor: Andrew Anastasios

Synopsis: A sweeping drama of crime and family, the untold story of building the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge, the migrants it brought and the lives it changed. UK company man Alex Rendell’s wilful daughter Rose helps riveter Tom Rourke uncover a web of intrigue and corruption after a fatal fall from the arches in a world devastated by the Depression.

Ladies in Black

Bunya Entertainment

Genre: Drama

Writers: Sarah Bassiuoni, Joan Sauers, Greg Waters, Randa Sayed

Producers: Greer Simpkin, Sophia Zachariou

Executive Producers: Sue Milliken, Allanah Zitserman

Synopsis: The series takes place in Sydney in 1961, six months after the events of the novel/film and in a time of great change and upheaval. Set inside Goodes department store, Sydney University and the homes of Magda, Fay, Angela and the Miles Family, Ladies in Black is an optimistic dramatisation of ordinary women facing extraordinary challenges at a time of surprising social and cultural change.

Sex & Thugs & Rock’n’Roll

Ghost Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Musical, Crime

Writer/Directors: Richard Lowenstein, Lynn-Maree Milburn

Producers: Mark Fennessy, Richard Lowenstein, Lynn-Maree Milburn, Andrew De Groot

Synopsis: At the rise of the youth and civil rights movements in the early sixties, three young lives collide in Kings Cross, Sydney, where they enter a world of free love, romance, rock ‘n’ roll music, vice, and crime.

The Family Doctor

Werner Film Productions Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Writers: Debra Oswald, Michael Lucas

Producer: Joanna Werner

Executive Producer: Debra Oswald

Synopsis: Based on the upcoming novel by Debra Oswald – a dedicated GP, desperate to protect women and their children from violent partners, is driven to use her medical skills to commit murder.

The Twelve

Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Crime

Writers: Sarah Walker, Brad Winters, Leah Purcell, Anchuli Felicia King, Tommy Murphy

Executive Producers: Liz Watts, Hamish Lewis, Michael Brooks

Synopsis: Twelve ordinary people are selected for jury duty in a murder trial, in which a woman stands accused of killing her sister’s child. Behind the façade of their anonymity, these twelve ordinary people bring with them their own histories. Lives that are as complex as the trial. Through the multiple lenses of these jurors, we see the fragility and imbalances of the law, and the chaotic and flawed way we attempt to determine justice in our society.

Unfathered

Blackfella Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Creator: Rachel Griffiths

Writers: TBA

Producer: Darren Dale

Synopsis: Two women’s lives are torn apart when a university student discovers that her adoption was based on a lie.

Generate:

Avenge My Death

unko Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Mystery

Director: Claudia Pickering

Writers: Nicole Conway, Michaeley O’Brien, Mark Bonanno

Producers: Belinda Dean, Ellen Fraser

Synopsis: Wild 20-somethings Erin, Jax and Sara are inseparable. That is, until Erin goes on a date with a guy she met online and winds up dead. With the police bungling the investigation, Jax and Sara vow to hunt down her killer using the only piece of evidence they have: a dick pic.

Bending Spoons

Simone Nicholson

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Alyssa McClelland

Writer: Emme Hoy

Producer: Simone Nicholson

Synopsis: An undervalued magician’s assistant kidnaps a drug dealer’s telekinetic dog in order to win a national magic competition that will pay for her dad’s cancer treatment.

Confidence

Invisible Republic Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Crime

Writer: Lou Sanz

Producer:Michael Wrenn

Synopsis: Melbourne. 1988. Bicentennial celebrations grip the country. When career con woman Connie Valdez inherits the family’s famed Lygon St restaurant following the suspicious death of her father, she thinks he has left her a second chance. But after closing up one night, Connie discovers her father didn’t leave her a second chance. He left her a criminal enterprise.

Invisible Boys

Asphodel Films / Feisty Dame Productions

Genre Drama, Romance, GLBTIQ+

Writer/Director Nicholas Verso

Producers Nicholas Verso, Tania Chambers

Synopsis Based on the book by Holden Sheppard – Charlie is a fiery teen outcast living in the remote coastal town of Geraldton, Western Australia – a world where homosexuality is invisible, and so is he. But when a one-off encounter with a married man is exposed, Charlie is outed and suddenly everyone in his conservative town knows his secret. And then Charlie discovers he’s not alone…

Minority Report

Arcadia

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Creators: Sleena Wilson, Mithila Gupta

Writers: Mithila Gupta, Kodie Bedford, Michelle Law, Miranda Aguilar

Producers: Lisa Shaunessy, Sleena Wilson, Mithila Gupta

Synopsis: Maya has blown up her entire life and her only hope of redemption: her new crew of misfit ethnic chicks from IT call centre, GeekGirls4U. Not ideal.

Rainbow Girls

The Fiction Bureau Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Creators: Willoh Weiland, Tam Nguyen

Directors: Beck Cole, Willoh Weiland

Writers: Willoh Weiland, Jada Alberts, Beck Cole, Jane Allen

Script Producer: Jane Allen

Producers: Tam Nguyen, Elisa Argenzio

Executive Producer: Mat King

Synopsis: In 2045, the Australian Republic’s first President Rachel Radford – a Ngunnawal woman – is sworn in. Elsewhere, 24 year old Abigail Bread is sworn into the Freemasons – the first woman in 2000 years to enter the organisation. Her mother, Marsha, stands beside her, looking on with loathing. Feminism, white nationalism and the preservation of a two billion dollar real estate empire collide in this dark comedic drama about the spectacular ways women negotiate power.

Online

Generate:

Dark Matter Don’t Matter

Odd Pirate Productions

Genre: Comedy, Science fiction

Writers: Tamara Whyte, Isaac Lindsay, Warren Milera, Philip Tarl Denson

Producer: Philip Tarl Denson

Synopsis: After the mass evacuation of Earth, a small Aboriginal community is left behind and decide to take matters into their own hands… by launching themselves to the stars.

Romantic Information

Kewl Studio Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Romantic comedy

Directors: Tobias Willis, Kathleen Lee

Writer: Kathleen Lee

Producers: Tobias Willis, Julie Eckersley

Synopsis: Romantic Information is an offbeat comedy-drama that follows a young woman as she discovers she is on the spectrum when she falls in love with a charismatic autistic man. Euphoric at this unexpected self-discovery and meeting of a like being she enters headlong into an absurd, colourful, intense romance that quickly escalates out of control

Single: An Animated Series

Studio Antics

Genre: Action-adventure, Romantic comedy

Creator: Tilly Robba

Director: Tilly Robba

Writers: Ang Collins, Michael Costi

Producer: Steph Jowett

Synopsis: Dating isn’t easy, even for a cartoon character. ‘Single’ follows housemates Tilly, Luke and Bridie as they bamboozle their way through a trippy inner west kaleidoscope of blind dates, trendy pubs, casual hookups, gynaecologist appointments gone wrong and a bunch of other psychedelic encounters. Their hilariously unsuccessful quests for love in the Sydney cesspool of disappointment ultimately leads them to interrogate their own friendship.