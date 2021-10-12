Louise Gough is set to return to Screen Australia as head of development, succeeding Nerida Moore, who will depart the agency in December.

Gough, known for her work as script editor, script assessor and dramaturgical consultant, most recently was executive producer and CEO at Australian Plays Transform, and prior to that was head of development at Arenamedia.

Her 30 year career has seen her work across Australia, New Zealand, the US and Europe. Gough worked at Screen Australia previously as a development executive, and other roles include editorial manager at ABC TV in drama and narrative comedy; script assessor at Film Victoria, and in the development team at Madman. In theatre, she has held roles at Belvoir, Playbox (now Malthouse), the Queensland Theatre Company and Vineyard Theatre.

For the last 10 years, Gough has also worked as a script advisor with Sources 2 in Europe, and has worked as an advisor at the Berlinale Talent Campus Script Station. Recent freelance work has seen her collaborate with Matchbox Pictures, Screen Australia, Roadshow Films, Felix Media, Easy Tiger Productions, Fremantle, Hoodlum and Blackfella Films.

As head of development, Gough will report into Screen Australia head of content Sally Caplan.

Caplan describes Gough as the “perfect candidate” for the role.

“She is highly respected in the screen community and beyond. With her wealth of experience, and knowledge of the sector, and commitment to fostering and developing stories and voices, she is perfectly placed to take the helm of our development unit. We look forward to welcoming Louise back to Screen Australia to develop the next generation of Australian stories and storytellers,” she said.

Gough said: “Now, more than ever, Australian stories and creatives are engaging audiences locally and globally and taking us for thrilling rides across all platforms, I relish the opportunity to contribute to the continued growth of Australian stories, and being in a position to support and expand the stories that are told, and in whose hands they are carried. I look forward to working with Screen Australia and sector colleagues, and importantly the fierce and inventive screen industry building the stories that make us who we are.”

Moore departs Screen Australia after nine years, having first joined in 2012 as a development executive, before being promoted to senior dev exec and then head of development in 2018.

On Moore’s departure, Caplan said: “Nerida has made a huge contribution to the agency and the sector during her time with Screen Australia, and leaves a legacy to be proud of. We are very grateful to Nerida for all her hard work and for the amazing changes and innovation that she has brought to Screen Australia and to the industry.”