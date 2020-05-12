Screen Australia backs 18 projects with story development funding

Baz Luhrmann.

A new feature film from Baz Luhrmann, set in a small Australian country town, is among the 18 projects to recently receive story development funding from Screen Australia.

The agency announced today it will share $620,000 between 11 films, five TV series and two online projects.

These projects come from both the existing Premium and Generate development funds. Generate Fund is for lower budget projects with an emphasis on new and emerging talent, or experienced talent wanting to take creative risks. The Premium Fund is for higher budget projects of ambition and scale from successful screen content makers.

Projects pitched for Premium Plus funds – the additional development funding the agency announced in response to COVID-19 – are still being assessed.

Screen Australia head of development Nerida Moore said: “With many productions temporarily halted it is more important than ever for us to support the development of Australian stories for all platforms. I’m encouraged to see the industry is taking advantage of this time, and we’ve seen a significant increase in Story Development applications with 92 applications received in April. This number includes the first Premium Plus applications.

“What excites me about this latest mix of projects is the strategic pairing of emerging creators with experienced producers. We’re also thrilled to support teams taking on new challenges, with Bjorn Stewart adapting his short film Killer Native to a feature film, the team behind Robbie Hood developing a prequel story, and Adele Vuko building on the success of Over and Out with new science-fiction series Galactic Guardian. Baz Luhrmann developing a coming-of-age story set in regional Australia is also very exciting.”

The feature film projects:

PREMIUM

LENNIE & GINGER MICK

Stranger Than Fiction Films

Genre Drama, Family

Director Lisa Matthews

Writer Reg Cribb

Producers Jo-anne McGowan, Jennifer Peedom

Synopsis In 1932, a 9 year old boy makes history by riding his horse 600 miles to the opening of the Sydney Harbour Bridge – alone.

RUNAWAY

Porchlight Films Pty Ltd

Genre Drama

Writer/Director Mirrah Foulkes

Producer Liz Watts

Executive Producers Jan Chapman, Jane Campion

Synopsis Fearing the unravelling of her relationship, a young woman leads her husband into a complex and dangerous world of sexual fantasy that entangles the lives of her older neighbours.

THE CREEK (WORKING TITLE)

Bazmark Inq Ltd

Genre Coming of Age Drama

Writer/Director Baz Luhrmann

Producers Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Knapman, Paul Watters, Schuyler Weiss

Synopsis A coming of age story set in a small country town.

THE WEDDING OFFICER

Revlover Films

Genre Drama, Romantic comedy

Writers Hannie Rayson, Andrew Knight

Producer Martha Coleman

Synopsis When 25 year old Captain Gould is sent to allied occupied Naples to vet the romantic liaisons between British soldiers and Neapolitan women, he upsets the local mafia and his allied kinsmen with his naive, by-the-book approach. Livia Pertini is sent to awaken him to the Neapolitan way with her incredible cooking. He learns more than he expected and is changed forever. A sensuous tale of food, passion – and multiculturalism. Based on the best selling book by Anthony Capella.

UNTITLED ORPHANAGE PROJECT

Aquarius Films

Genre Drama

Writers Sinet Chan, Anya Beyersdorf

Director Jen Peedom

Producers Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford

Synopsis After being wrenched from her family as a child and enduring years of abuse in a corrupt orphanage, a determined Cambodian orphan teams up with an Australian voluntourist. Together, they uncover the dark and dangerous secrets of an exploitative orphanage industry and fight to end the era of child trafficking. An incredible true story about the life of Sinet Chan.

UNTITLED MATT OKINE PROJECT

Aquarius Films in association with Wooden Horse

Genre Comedy, Drama, Family

Writer Matt Okine

Producers Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford

Executive Producer Jude Troy

Synopsis Loosely based on Matt Okine’s experiences of growing up in Brisbane, this film is a journey back to 1998, when 12-year-old African-Australian Mike Amon struggles with entering high school, finding first love, twisting his testicle – and learning that his mother has been diagnosed with late stage cancer.

GENERATE

AUDREY

Invisible Republic Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama

Director Natalie Bailey

Writer Louise Woodruff Sanz

Producer Michael Wrenn

Synopsis Ronnie is a frustrated mother who lives vicariously through the dreams she seeks to install in her two daughters so when Audrey ends up in a coma Ronnie believes she has no choice but to become her daughter.

INVASION OF THE KILLER NATIVES

Noble Savage Pictures

Genre Comedy, Horror

Writer/Director Bjorn Stewart

Producers Majhid Heath, Hayley Johnson

Synopsis A British couple try to make their new life in a new world, but zombie natives won’t make it easy.

NO EXIT

Rodd Rathjen

Genre Comedy, Drama

Writer/Director Rodd Rathjen

Synopsis In the early 1960’s, the west is undergoing a hysteria of middle class status anxiety influenced by advertising, television and comic books. A young writer who resists these forms of charm, descends into his own frustrated hysteria as he tries to retain his soul.

SHAYDA

Porchlight Films

Genre Drama

Writer/Director Nora Niasari

Producer Vincent Sheehan

Synopsis A young Iranian mother finds refuge in a women’s shelter where her search for freedom brings her face to face with the violence from which she has fled.

VESNA

Sweetshop&Green

Genre Drama

Writer/Director Sara Kern

Producer Gal Greenspan

Synopsis After her mother’s sudden death, Nika (10) becomes the unexpected grown-up of her fragmented family, trying to bring her troubled older sister and distant father together.

Television projects:

DALHOUSIE

Film Depot Pty Limited

Genre Drama, Comedy

Writer Melina Marchetta

Creators Melina Marchetta, Louise Smith

Producer Louise Smith

Executive Producer Louise Smith

Synopsis Since the tragic death of her husband, Martha has done a great job of avoiding her old life, until her 21 year old step-daughter Rosie arrives on her doorstep with a baby, demanding to take back her father’s house.

HEROINE

Goalpost Television Pty Ltd

Genre Fantasy drama

Writer Matthew Whittet

Producers Kylie du Fresne, Rosemary Blight

Consultant Kate Erickson

Synopsis Annie’s normal student life is abruptly upended when a dramatic encounter brings back missing memories, sending her on the run to save her supernatural Shadow Twin, Celeste – but their time is running out, and powerful destructive forces are hot on their heels.

THE MESSENGER

Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre Drama

Writers Sarah Lambert, Kirsty Fisher, Leon Ford

Producer Jason Stephens, Helen Bowden

Synopsis Ed Kennedy is a young, directionless man. His life is one of peaceful routine until a playing card inscribed with cryptic messages arrives in the mail. Chosen to care, Ed makes his way through town helping and hurting (when necessary) until only one question remains: Who’s behind Ed’s mission?

GENERATE

DIRTY THIRTIES

John Kassab

Genre Comedy, Drama

Creators Khaled Abdulwahab, John Kassab

Directors John Kassab, Craig Irvin

Writers John Kassab, Jane Allen, Craig Irvin, Candy Bowers

Producer John Kassab

Executive Producer Michael McMahon

Synopsis A group of newly single African/Middle Eastern Australian friends navigate the ups and downs of modern dating.

THOU SHALT NOT STEAL

Ludo Studio & Since1788 Productions

Genre Comedy, Drama

Writer/Director Dylan River

Producer Tanith Glynn-Maloney

Development Producer Lauren Brown

Executive Producers Daley Pearson, Charlie Aspinwall

Synopsis After finding out a dark family secret. Robyn (17) a young Aboriginal delinquent, goes on a journey from her small desert community to the city in search of answers, learning some much needed moral values along the way.

Online projects:

GENERATE

SWAMPED

Stupid Old Studios Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy

Writers Bec Petraitis, Kate Dehnert

Director Evan Munro-Smith

Producer Emma Sharp

Executive Producers Bec Petraitis, Kate Dehnert

Contributing Writers David Koutsouridis, Urvi Majumdar, Xavier Michelides

Synopsis Two digital media burnouts become their own bosses, only to find themselves trapped in the business they’ve created.

THE GALACTIC GUARDIAN

Thirty Three Films

Genre Comedy, Science fiction

Writer/Director Adele Vuko

Synopsis Celeste is a self-destructive dirtbag and unwilling Galactic Guardian, responsible for protecting the Milky Way against evil. But when she accidentally opens a wormhole to dark realm, she’ll be forced to grow up and accept responsibility for her actions – or pay the ultimate price.

