Screen Australia puts story development funding towards 22 projects

Screen Australia has announced almost $750,000 of story development funding for nine feature films, 11 television series and two online projects.

The slate includes an Imogen Banks-produced musical dramedy, composed by Kate Miller-Heidke; a television adaptation of Melanie Cheng book Australia Day; and a feature film from Helpmann Award-winning playwright S. Shakthidharan.

Screen Australia’s head of development Nerida Moore said, “We are looking for projects that are distinctive in the market, have a very specific audience in mind and reflect a range of Australian experiences. As such, it’s fantastic to be able to support the development of these 22 productions, which give an exciting glimpse into the diversity of stories, formats and genres we will hopefully see on our screens in the coming years.”

“I’m particularly pleased Screen Australia is able to support creators to expand their skill sets and take creative risks, including actors Lucy Durack and Maria Angelico teaming up as writers on Unbeweavable and The Letdown’s Alison Bell moving into longer-form television with drama series Australia Day.”

Screen Australia funds development through two program strands: Generate or Premium. The Generate Fund is for lower budget projects with an emphasis on new and emerging talent, or experienced talent wanting to take creative risks. The Premium Fund is for higher budget projects of ambition and scale from successful screen content makers. Development funding decisions are made on an ongoing basis rather than rounds.

Feature film projects:

PREMIUM

APARNA

Felix Media Pty Ltd

Genre Drama, Musical

Director S. Shakthidharan

Writers S. Shakthidharan, Jeyasingham Jeyamohan (Tamil dialogue)

Producer John Maynard

Executive Producer Bridget Ikin

Synopsis Separated during Sri Lanka’s civil war, a mother and son are re-united in modern day Sri Lanka.

AUSSIE RULES

Good Eye Deer Pty Ltd

Genre Romantic comedy, Female buddy

Writers John Meadows, Maria Jacquemetton, Andre Jacquemetton

Producers Olivia Olley, Gavin Banks, Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen

Synopsis Three relationship-challenged American women travel to Sydney in pursuit of the Great Australian Male only to land in the middle of Mardi Gras where, one-by-one, all preconceived ideas of Australia are turned upside down.

GRAH

Red Lamp Films Pty Ltd

Genre Family

Writer/Director Kim Mordaunt

Producers Sylvia Wilczynski, Ridley Scott

Executive Producer Zareh Nalbandian

Synopsis Based on the book Monster Nanny by Tuutikki Tolonen.

ONCE A QUEEN

Rough Trade Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama

Producer Lois Randall

Executive Producers Sue Maslin, Veronica Fury

Writer/Director Lawrence Johnston

Synopsis Once a Queen is a Cinderella story with a different edge that celebrates the beauty and tradition of three generations of women all connected to the magical town they love which is locked in time. Shirley wants to rule, Lana thinks she wants a prince, Sally just wants to be the Queen!

RISING ASH

Element Film Production Services Pty Ltd

Genre Drama

Writer/Director Elissa Down

Producer Liliana Munoz

Executive Producers Scott Einbinder, Weinan Song, Mark Lazarus

Synopsis Based on a true story, an Australian girl flies to Thailand to pursue glory in the world of kickboxing and discovers that other fighters are not all she has to defeat.

THE UNKNOWN MAN

See-Saw Productions Pty Ltd

Genre Crime, Thriller

Writer/Director Thomas M. Wright

Producers Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Rachel Gardner, Joel Edgerton, Kerry Roberts, Kim Hodgert

Synopsis A tautly compelling and atmospheric crime thriller inspired by true events in the vein of Animal Kingdom and Insomnia, The Unknown Man marks the emergence of a bold new filmmaker on the international film landscape.

BMX BANDITS

Night Kitchen Productions Pty Ltd

Genre Action adventure, Comedy

Writer Steve Worland

Producer Matt Reeder

Synopsis A reboot of the classic 80s family favourite for a contemporary audience.

GENERATE

DIGGER

Bluebird Productions

Genre Comedy

Writer/Director Dave Wade

Producer Alexandra Blue

Executive Producer Marian MacGowan

Synopsis Residents of a small town celebrate and embrace a mysterious stranger who is digging a hole in the middle of the desert.

MONSTER FACE

Leonie Savvides

Genre Drama, Psychological horror

Writer/Director Leonie Savvides

Synopsis Monster Face is a film about two young women, friends whose obsessions with image culture lead them into dark and strange territory.

Television projects:

PREMIUM

RED HOT

Lucky Country Productions Pty Ltd

Genre Drama, Thriller, Mystery

Director Rachel Ward

Writers Alexa Wyatt, Sarah Smith

Producer Bill Leimbach

Executive Producer Leonie Alldis

Synopsis A taut thriller, set in the 1960s, about a woman’s battle to save her family and town from a serial arsonist. Fear and paranoia grows as she realises the fires are lit by a local, exposing everyone’s secrets including her own.

VELVET EMPIRE

Beyond Entertainment Pty Ltd

Genre Drama, Music, Crime

Creator Timothy Lee

Writers Timothy Lee, Jane Allen, Christopher Lee

Producers TBA, Melinda Wearne

Executive Producer David Ogilvy

Synopsis Sydney 1968, legendary outliers Dawn O’Donnell and Roger-Claude Teyssedre make a Faustian pact with notorious gangster Abe Saffron, exploiting his hold over corrupt police and politicians to build an extraordinary empire; but what begins as a burning ambition for power and influence is riven by violence and tragedy and becomes an unstoppable force to deliver change. Inspired by the book The Ghost of Ludwig Gertsch by S D Harvey.

UNBEWEAVABLE

Endemol Shine Australia Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama, Musical

Director Corrie Chen

Writers Lucy Durack, Maria Angelico

Producer Imogen Banks

Associate Producer Emelyne Palmer

Synopsis When a Christian whose life-defining, prophetic visions are waning and a hairdresser in denial of her dead grandmother’s visitations meet, they discover that when they touch, they share electrifying, psychic visions in the form of choreographed musical numbers.

LUCY’S CANNON

Blue Rocket Beyond Pty Ltd

Genre Children’s, Comedy, Animation

Director David Gurney

Writers Clare Madsen, Wendy Hanna

Producer Alicia Rackett

Co-producer Paul Moran

Executive Producers Alicia Rackett, Jenny O’Shea, David Gurney

Synopsis Lucy and Randall explore the world – by cannon!

GENERATE

AUSTRALIA DAY (WORKING TITLE)

Revlover Films Pty Ltd

Genre Drama

Writers Alison Bell, Niki Aken

Producers Martha Coleman, Lauren Edwards

Synopsis A six-part television series adapted from the stunning, award-winning collection of short stories by Melanie Cheng, this series weaves together narratives of the diverse Australian experience in a gripping drama. It’s the story of contemporary loneliness, community and the power of connection.

DEAD HORSE WELL

December Media

Genre Mystery, Science fiction

Writers Eloise Healey, Jessica Brookman, Dylan Coleman

Producer Tony Wright

Development Producer Marie Maroun

Synopsis Dead Horse Well is a supernatural sci-fi anthology that explores fear of the unknown. Season one follows corporate scientist Belinda Hardy to the subterranean mining town of Coober Pedy where every belief she’s ever held is challenged as she tries to discover the truth behind a series of increasingly malevolent events.

FOREIGN SOIL

Film Camp Pty Ltd

Genre Drama

Writer Maxine Beneba Clarke

Producers Philippa Campey, Samantha Dinning

Synopsis Based on the multi award-winning debut fiction collection by Maxine Beneba Clarke, Foreign Soil traverses six thematically linked stories in which the marginalised and othered collide with their environment, as they search for empowerment and belonging.

GOLDEN BOY (WORKING TITLE)

Spaceboy Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy

Directors Steve Anthopoulos, Mansoor Noor

Writers Steve Anthopoulos, Sami Shah, Vidya Rajan, Mansoor Noor, Luke Davidson

Producers Yingna Lu, Steve Anthopoulos, Neal Downward

Synopsis Hassan, a charming young imam, shoots to national headlines when he saves Christmas carolling teenagers from a burning bus. However, he soon learns that the only thing Australia loves more than celebrating a hero, is tearing one down.

LOG

Pirate Size Productions

Genre Comedy, Animation

Producer Bryony McLachlan

Writers Dan Nixon, Nick Watson

Synopsis A log drifts into the lives of people in need and somehow always manages to help.

ROUGH

Noble Savage Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama

Producers Hayley B Johnson, Majhid Heath

Director Catriona McKenzie

Writers Kodie Bedford, Rae Earl

Synopsis Needing money to pay for her mother’s funeral, a young woman in a small town turns to the world’s oldest profession in a misguided quest for independence.

V

LateNite Films

Genre Dark comedy, Science fiction

Writers Nicolette Minster, Jacklyn Bassanelli, Nick Musgrove, Anna Barnes

Producers Nicolette Minster, Nicholas Colla

Synopsis A forgettable introvert discovers that a popular augmented reality game, in her hands, can kill people. Charged with the power to help women in trouble, she reluctantly reinvents herself as a vigilante.

Online projects:

GENERATE

BUTCH

Holly Austin and Zoe McDonald

Genre Comedy

Writers Holly Austin, Zoe McDonald

Director Harry Lloyd

Producers Holly Austin, Zoe McDonald, Jamie Houge, Jenni Tosi

Executive Producer Jenni Tosi

Synopsis Ex-lovers, Tiff & Gem are forced back together to co-parent their all knowing (and talking) dog, Butch. But no matter how hard they try to move on, Gem and Tiff keep seeing each other in all their new dates.

HAIR

Mohini Herse

Genre Comedy, Drama, Magic Realism

Creator Mohini Herse

Director Mohini Herse

Writers Mohini Herse, Yingna Lu

Producers Yingna Lu, Mohini Herse, Lottie Aspinall (Attachment)

Synopsis A comedy/ drama about Geraldine, a secretly hairy young woman, who opts for laser hair removal only to be unwillingly befriended by an incredibly hairy young woman trapped in her shower drain.

