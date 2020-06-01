Screen Canberra launches COVID-19 support

‘Secret City: Under the Eagle’, shot in Canberra.

Screen Canberra has launched a $250,000 special purpose fund to support the local sector through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The MADE IN CBR fund, formulated with industry feedback, will support the development of projects that have market potential and the development of ACT-based screen professionals. It covers feature film, television and creative interactive screen entertainment/cross platform projects.

The funding is in the form of a loan; it is not a grant. It is intended by Screen Canberra to be one part of a project’s overall finance strategy. The application and administration fees will be waived for this initiative.

“Screen industry professionals often have limited resources and time for development of projects. Many do have time right now with productions shut down and we are working to turn adversity into a benefit. Screen Canberra will support writers and producers to help keep their heads above water and to be able to develop work ready to find its place on screens when production gets back into full swing,” said Screen Canberra CEO Monica Penders.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said: “The ACT Government is pleased to support Screen Canberra’s investment of up to $250,000 from the CBR Screen Fund into early stage commercial projects for the remainder of 2020. During the current halt in screen production activity, the new initiatives will assist local screen practitioners through the crisis and will help to develop a pipeline of production ready, screen projects for when the restrictions ease.”

Screen Canberra has also launched a Hardship Grants Program to cover registration costs for Screen Canberra development programs, such as Accelerator TV Pod which launches in July. The grant was developed to provide support for practitioners who are experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.

Applications to the MADE IN CBR Fund are due June 12. For more info and to apply, go here.

.