Given the current Delta outbreak across NSW and other parts of the country, Screen Producers Australia (SPA) today announced it will shift its annual conference from November to late March.

The conference will proceed as an in-person event March 28 – 30, 2022 on the Gold Coast, while the market component, SPA Connect, to be expanded via an internationally-focused digital event March 31 – April 1. The idea behind the latter is a dedicated stream will allow delegates to participate in pitches and roundtables at a time convenient to decision makers from around the world, without sacrificing participation in the social, networking and professional development opportunities available on the ground.

“After 18 months of continued uncertainty, content markets such as Screen Forever play a crucial role in the production ecosystem, facilitating the flow of creative ideas and the brokering of crucial co-production, financing and distribution deals,” said SPA CEO Matthew Deaner.

“The feedback we have received from industry is that there is a strong desire to conduct such deals in person, and with its award-winning cast, crew, and facilities, there is no better location for such an event than Queensland.

“However, the health and wellbeing of our delegates, staff and the wider community remains our number one priority. While we are saddened to not be reunited with our esteemed colleagues and friends this November, we look forward to re-connecting on the Gold Coast next March,.”

Tickets for Screen Forever will go on sale later this year.