Screenworks’ annual conference, Regional to Global Screen Forum, is the anchor networking event for the regional screen community in Australia.

Aligning with the recent increase in regional screen production activity, 2021 marks a refreshed vision for the conference which will be held across March 25-27.

Regional To Global Screen Forum 2021 will feature screen industry leaders and trailblazers with a unified commonality of knowing how to globalise and package great Australian content that defies borders.

Guest speakers include production, distribution and SVOD executives, screen agency leaders and a dynamic range of Australia’s most acclaimed creative screen producers and emerging industry executives. Program details can be found at www.screenworks.com.au

Held as a hybrid ‘in-person’ and digital ‘live-streamed’ event over three days in Lennox Heads, Northern NSW, Screenworks’ Regional To Global will includes the ACCTA Pitch: Regional Landscapes presented in partnership with Screenworks (a live pitching competition), workshops, exclusive case studies, one-on-one meetings, round tables and networking events covering scripted, non-scripted, feature, TV and digital content.

This not-to-be-missed collaborative conference has been developed for screen producers, directors, writers and content creators at all stages of their career and this year spotlights the necessity to have a global vision for your content.

Thursday 25 March – Saturday 27 March 2020

Tickets are on sale now at: https://screenworks.glueup.com/event/regional-to-global-screen-forum-30484/

Full program and list of speakers will be released in late February.