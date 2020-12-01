Antonio Gambale led the winners at Tuesday’s Screen Music Awards, picking up two prizes for his work on Netflix’s Unorthodox.
This year’s ceremony, jointly staged by APRA AMCOs and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers, was virtual, hosted by Justine Clarke, Meyne Wyatt and Claudia Karvan.
Clarke used the opportunity to urge government to support the industry, in particular screen composers, in the wake of COVID-19.
“I implore all of you listening, and in particular the Federal Government, not to leave the Australian composers behind as you undertake industry reform.
“There remains a huge opportunity for the Australian Government to further invest in the creation and commissioning of Australian content, and in particular, our composers, to fully celebrate their skills and talent. There is now greater risk that our creatives, our composers, and our small businesses will be left behind in the fast-changing global landscape that is ahead of us.”
APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston noted that Australia’s relative success in managing the pandemic had presented an “extraordinary moment and opportunity” for the industry.
“We should continue to incentivise international productions in Australia, but equally important, we should be pursuing opportunities for Australia to become a production exporter; investing in our own talent, creating our own IP, jobs and a sustainable industry for Australian composers and musicians.”
Gambale won both Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie and Best Television Theme for the Netflix’s Unorthodox, with the gongs following his Emmy-nomination earlier this year.
In his acceptance speech the composer thanked Netflix and his collaborators on the show. “We were so thrilled that it touched so many people around the world, especially in such a tough year for everybody,” he said.
Jed Kurzel won the Feature Film Score of the Year for his work on brother Justin’s True History of the Kelly Gang. It is the third time Kurzel has collected the prize, having previously won for Snowtown and Slow West.
David Brindle and Tom Murrary won Best Original Song Composed for the Screen for ‘Ballad of the Bridge Builders’. The song, performed by Archie Roach, is from the documentary The Skin of Others, which premiered at this year’s Sydney Film Festival.
Best Soundtrack Album went to Grammy Award winning producer and screen composer François Tétaz for Judy & Punch.
Amanda Brown, who just won two AACTAs, took home Best Music for a TV Series for Network 10/Lingo Pictures drama The Secrets She Keeps.
First time nominees Ned Beckley and Josh Hogan won Best Music for Children’s Television for Thalu, the five-part NITV/ABC series.
Matteo Zingales was presented with Best Music for a Documentary for his work on Justin Brook’s AI doco Machine – his fifth Screen Music Award.
Composing duo Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks took home Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia for the seventh time. Collaborating under moniker The DA’s Office, the pair have worked on projects such as MasterChef, The Biggest Loser, LEGO Masters and Gogglebox.
For the 13th consecutive year, Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas went to Neil Sutherland, whose body of work includes Border Security, MythBusters, Dancing with the Stars, Getaway and Bondi Vet.
As previously announced, Nerida Tyson-Chew was honoured with the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award.
The prize, presented by the APRA AMCOS board of directors, recognises Tyson-Chew’s 35 year career, blazing a path for female composers, and her diverse and extensive portfolio of work, spanning feature films, television dramas, children’s productions, documentaries and wildlife films.
See the full list of winners below:
2020 Screen Music Awards Winners
Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen
Composer Nerida Tyson-Chew
Feature Film Score of the Year
Title True History of the Kelly Gang
Composed by Jed Kurzel
Published by G Schirmer Australia obo Chester Music
Best Music for a Documentary
Title Machine
Composed by Matteo Zingales
Published by Sonar Music
Best Music for a Short Film
Title The Sand That Ate The Sea
Composed by Luke Howard
Published by Secretly Canadian Publishing
Best Soundtrack Album
Title Judy & Punch
Composed by François Tétaz
Published by Sony/ATV Music Publishing
Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
Title Ballad of the Bridge Builders from The Skin of Others
Composed by David Bridie*/Tom Murray
Published by Mushroom Music*
Best Music for Children’s Television
Title Thalu
Composed by Ned Beckley/Josh Hogan
Best Television Theme
Title Unorthodox
Composed by Antonio Gambale
Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems
Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
Title The Secrets She Keeps
Composed by Amanda Brown
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP
Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
Title Unorthodox
Composed by Antonio Gambale
Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems
Best Music for an Advertisement
Title Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words
Composed by Scott Langley
Published by Squeak E. Clean Studios
Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia
Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wick
Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas
Composer: Neil Sutherland
Watch the event here: