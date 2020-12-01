Antonio Gambale led the winners at Tuesday’s Screen Music Awards, picking up two prizes for his work on Netflix’s Unorthodox.

This year’s ceremony, jointly staged by APRA AMCOs and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers, was virtual, hosted by Justine Clarke, Meyne Wyatt and Claudia Karvan.

Clarke used the opportunity to urge government to support the industry, in particular screen composers, in the wake of COVID-19.

“I implore all of you listening, and in particular the Federal Government, not to leave the Australian composers behind as you undertake industry reform.

“There remains a huge opportunity for the Australian Government to further invest in the creation and commissioning of Australian content, and in particular, our composers, to fully celebrate their skills and talent. There is now greater risk that our creatives, our composers, and our small businesses will be left behind in the fast-changing global landscape that is ahead of us.”

APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston noted that Australia’s relative success in managing the pandemic had presented an “extraordinary moment and opportunity” for the industry.

“We should continue to incentivise international productions in Australia, but equally important, we should be pursuing opportunities for Australia to become a production exporter; investing in our own talent, creating our own IP, jobs and a sustainable industry for Australian composers and musicians.”

Gambale won both Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie and Best Television Theme for the Netflix’s Unorthodox, with the gongs following his Emmy-nomination earlier this year.

In his acceptance speech the composer thanked Netflix and his collaborators on the show. “We were so thrilled that it touched so many people around the world, especially in such a tough year for everybody,” he said.

Jed Kurzel won the Feature Film Score of the Year for his work on brother Justin’s True History of the Kelly Gang. It is the third time Kurzel has collected the prize, having previously won for Snowtown and Slow West.

David Brindle and Tom Murrary won Best Original Song Composed for the Screen for ‘Ballad of the Bridge Builders’. The song, performed by Archie Roach, is from the documentary The Skin of Others, which premiered at this year’s Sydney Film Festival.

Best Soundtrack Album went to Grammy Award winning producer and screen composer François Tétaz for Judy & Punch.

Amanda Brown, who just won two AACTAs, took home Best Music for a TV Series for Network 10/Lingo Pictures drama The Secrets She Keeps.

First time nominees Ned Beckley and Josh Hogan won Best Music for Children’s Television for Thalu, the five-part NITV/ABC series.

Matteo Zingales was presented with Best Music for a Documentary for his work on Justin Brook’s AI doco Machine – his fifth Screen Music Award.

Composing duo Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks took home Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia for the seventh time. Collaborating under moniker The DA’s Office, the pair have worked on projects such as MasterChef, The Biggest Loser, LEGO Masters and Gogglebox.

For the 13th consecutive year, Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas went to Neil Sutherland, whose body of work includes Border Security, MythBusters, Dancing with the Stars, Getaway and Bondi Vet.

As previously announced, Nerida Tyson-Chew was honoured with the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award.

The prize, presented by the APRA AMCOS board of directors, recognises Tyson-Chew’s 35 year career, blazing a path for female composers, and her diverse and extensive portfolio of work, spanning feature films, television dramas, children’s productions, documentaries and wildlife films.

See the full list of winners below:

2020 Screen Music Awards Winners

Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen

Composer Nerida Tyson-Chew

Feature Film Score of the Year

Title True History of the Kelly Gang

Composed by Jed Kurzel

Published by G Schirmer Australia obo Chester Music

Best Music for a Documentary

Title Machine

Composed by Matteo Zingales

Published by Sonar Music

Best Music for a Short Film

Title The Sand That Ate The Sea

Composed by Luke Howard

Published by Secretly Canadian Publishing

Best Soundtrack Album

Title Judy & Punch

Composed by François Tétaz

Published by Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Title Ballad of the Bridge Builders from The Skin of Others

Composed by David Bridie*/Tom Murray

Published by Mushroom Music*

Best Music for Children’s Television

Title Thalu

Composed by Ned Beckley/Josh Hogan

Best Television Theme

Title Unorthodox

Composed by Antonio Gambale

Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Title The Secrets She Keeps

Composed by Amanda Brown

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Title Unorthodox

Composed by Antonio Gambale

Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems

Best Music for an Advertisement

Title Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words

Composed by Scott Langley

Published by Squeak E. Clean Studios

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wick

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composer: Neil Sutherland

Watch the event here: