Screen NSW selects three emerging producers for internships

Joshua Longhurst, Joanna Beveridge and Aaliyah-Jade Bradbury.

NSW-based producers Joshua Longhurst, Aaliyah-Jade Bradbury and Joanna Beveridge have each been selected to undertake a customised paid industry internship via Screen NSW’s annual Emerging Producer Placement initiative.

All three will undertake a three-month placement with the Screen NSW investment team, headed by Sally Regan, followed by internships within NSW production companies.

First cab off the rank is Longhurst, who joins Screen NSW February 17, with Bradbury and Beveridge to follow later this year. All three will also be supported during their placements with opportunities to attend key screen industry events.

Co-founder of the independent production company Wintergarden Pictures, Longhurst is a director, producer and writer. In 2018, he co-produced and directed Cherry Season with production support from Screen NSW’s Generator Emerging Filmmakers Fund, SBS and CJZ, and is currently producing the comedy web series Ding Dong I’m Gay with development support from Screen Australia and Screen NSW.

Bradbury is a proud Indigenous woman from both the Larrakia Nation and Erub Island of Meriam Mir peoples, who has worked as a radio producer for 702 ABC Sydney for Afternoons with James Valentine, Drive with Richard Glover and Evenings with Christine Anu. While at the ABC, Bradbury hosted her own podcast for NAIDOC Week called The Jams with Aaliyah Bradbury. She has also held various roles across NGO and government at organisations such as the Australia Council for the Arts, the ABC, NITV and Carriageworks, and is currently working on two feature documentaries.

Beveridge is Western Sydney-based producer, writer and director, who has worked as creative producer for NBCUniversal, Network Ten and ITV Studios and was recently a director’s delegate for the Australian Directors’ Guild at Screen Producers Australia’s annual Screen Forever conference. Beveridge is behind web series Sydney Sleuthers as well as Screenability funded short film Magnetic alongside Matchbox Pictures, which premiered at Sydney Film Festival. She was also a recipient of the Screenworks Go Viral! Initiative for Fempocalypse, a short film she co-wrote and co-directed.

Head of Screen NSW Grainne Brunsdon said: “The Emerging Producer Placement is now in its tenth year and continues to be a success for both practitioners and the production teams we pair them with.

“There’s an exceptional amount of emerging talent in the NSW screen industry and this initiative is all about finding new opportunities for undiscovered talent, often from underrepresented backgrounds, who are passionate about making their screen career in the state.

“This year we have selected three of the most promising newcomers who will be provided with the chance to learn from some of the very best production companies NSW has to offer. We’re very confident about their futures and excited to welcome them aboard.”

