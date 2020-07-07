Screen Queensland and ABC launch proof-of-concept factual initiative

(Photo credit: Samantha Borges)

Screen Queensland has teamed with the ABC for a new factual initiative aimed at early-mid career filmmakers, calling out for compelling, formattable ideas that explore Australian identity.

The opportunity will see filmmakers create proof-of-concept shorts (10 minutes), to be distributed on ABC digital platforms, with the aim of demonstrating the commission potential of a longer-form series.

The brief is for shorts that examine “the theme of identity, exploring questions of who we are, who do we look at with admiration and why, and why and how do we see ourselves as Australians?”.

The ABC will share a more detailed brief later this month via video conference, setting guidelines and expectations to help creatives understand what the broadcaster is looking for.

Up to eight teams will be shortlisted to then refine their ideas in a workshop with ABC executives, with up to three selected to progress to production.

SQ executive vice president, content, Jo Dillon said: “The ABC has a rich history in producing high-quality factual programming that offers powerful reflections of Australia, delivered through shows ranging from hard-hitting investigations to entertaining character-led formats.

“Screen Queensland is excited to work with the ABC’s talented factual team to provide a platform for Queensland creatives to road test innovative documentary series ideas that can speak to a national audience.”

ABC manager, factual Julie Hanna said: “Exploring Australian identity is at the heart of the ABC. We’re excited to have the opportunity to work with Queensland creatives, pushing the boundaries of factual content with this inspiring new initiative,” she said.

Recent projects from the ABC Factual & Documentary department include Old People’s Home for 4 Year Old’s, Employable Me, Anh’s Brush With Fame, War on Waste, Restoration Australia, Magical Land of Oz, Aftermath: Beyond Black Saturday, Back In Time For Dinner, Exposed and Don’t Stop the Music.

SQ encourages applications from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander practitioners as well as regionally-based Queenslanders and filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds.

Applications open soon. More info on the SQ website.

