Screen Queensland and the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) have announced the launch of a new training partnership designed to provide Queensland practitioners with pathways for entry into the screen industry, as well as upskilling and career progression.

Supported through Screen Queensland’s Initiatives program and delivered through AFTRS, the AFTRS Training Partnership will consist of short courses and industry certificates over a 12-month period from this month in Brisbane and Cairns.

Screen Queensland will subsidise more than 50 per cent of the course costs for local participants, to enable accessible pathways for Queensland practitioners and address skills shortages in the state.

Screen Queensland’s chief creative officer Jo Dillon said the program was an exceptional opportunity for emerging talent to upskill in their practice and increase exposure with industry professionals and peers.

“This partnership with AFTRS provides a platform for emerging filmmakers, producers, and writers to receive fundamental training and accelerate their first step into the industry,” she said.

“Supporting local screen talent is at the heart of what we do at Screen Queensland, and we’re incredibly excited to see this program come to fruition over the next year.”

AFTRS CEO Nell Greenwood said the institution was proud of the partnership.

“[The partnership] allows us to meet our remit of offering world-class, industry-partnered education across the country and support Screen Queensland in strengthening the capability of their local industry,” she said.

The first course, Intro to Producing, takes place at Screen Queensland’s headquarters in Teneriffe from November 26-27. Applications close on November 19 for the session.

Additional courses in the program include Budgeting Fundamentals and an online Script Assessment Workshop.

Find out more information about the program here.