Screen Queensland hires Belinda Burns to lead comms, promotes Jo Dillon, Dee Mundell

Belinda Burns.

Bolstering its executive team, Screen Queensland has hired Belinda Burns to head marketing and communications, and has promoted Jo Dillon to chief creative officer and Dee Mundell to COO.

Burns, who joined the SQ team yesterday, has worked in marketing for more than 20 years and moves from Brisbane Girls Grammar School, where she was the director of communications and engagement.

With a PhD in Writing from The University of Queensland, Burns has lectured extensively in creative writing, literature and film studies. She is a published novelist and short fiction writer, who has also run her own production company, developing digital content for companies and government departments.

Burns has also held roles for PR network Citigate, and was general manager for a social marketing consultancy within the Ogilvy group.

“I am thrilled to be joining Screen Queensland and look forward to working with the team to leverage the great depth and diversity of film and TV talent our state has to offer,” she said.

“Now, more than ever, Queensland is an ideal place to generate, develop and produce original and arresting content that the rest of the world wants to watch, and telling this story, both locally and internationally, will be an exciting part of my new role.”

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said Belinda will be a terrific addition to the team, in the newly-created role. “Belinda will be a major asset as we enhance our global reputation as a centre of film-making excellence and stay agile in this challenging age of COVID-19.”

Dillon was previously EVP of content and Dee Mundell was chief financial officer. Of their promotions, Munnich said: “These changes will further strengthen our executive leadership team’s determination to stay future-focused on delivering our strategy for the Queensland screen industry.”

