Naomi Wenck will join Screen Queensland in the newly-created role of production attraction and investment director.

In the position, she will oversee the delivery of the Queensland Government’s Production Attraction Strategy to secure international and interstate production, as well as production investment into content from the state’s creatives.

Wenck has worked in the industry for two decades. As an independent producer, she brought to screen projects such as Strangerland, Newcastle and Ten Empty. She has also held senior executive roles spanning development, financing, production, sales and distribution.

Most recently, Wenck was head of production at Brisbane’s Like A Photon Creative, overseeing the production and delivery of children’s feature films The Wishmas Tree and Combat Wombat within the studio’s animation franchise Tales From Sanctuary City.

Wenck has also been an investment manager at Screen Australia; head of marketing, partnerships and events at Screen Producers Australia (SPA); and convenor of the AFTRS’ Graduate Diploma Screen Production Program.

“Naomi joins our team with a great wealth of expertise gained via hands-on production experience, as well as within key industry organisations,” said Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich.

“Demand for Queensland incentives, locations and facilities is at an all-time high, so it’s an exciting and busy time to advance the Production Attraction strategy, and we are delighted to welcome Naomi to Screen Queensland.



“It’s also an exciting time for Queensland screen stories, which are increasingly diverse, innovative and commercially savvy. Supporting the growth of quality Queensland content for global audiences will be an important part of Naomi’s role.”

Wenck said: “I am particularly excited to be joining Screen Queensland at this time, in part because of the unparalleled expansion we’re seeing in screen production from both Australian and international sources.”

“Queensland is perfectly poised to continue this growth trajectory not only due to the state’s successful handling of the pandemic, but also based on the incredible depth and experience of our world-class crews, diverse film locations and excellent facilities.”