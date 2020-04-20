Screen Queensland launches fund to support virtual festivals

As part of its $3.3 million COVID-19 support package, Screen Queensland will dedicate $50,000 to help support the state’s film festivals to shift online.

The V-Fest initiative will offer five grants of up to $10,000 each, designed to assist with costs of running and delivering a virtual screen festival in the next six to 12 months. The focus is primarily for Queensland-based audiences with the possibility of each event expanding to reach a larger audience across Australia.

“Every part of the screen industry is trying to adapt and change to our new normal in COVID-19. Film festivals and events are some of the early adopters to pivot, so we are looking to help accelerate that transition in Queensland, and support platforms to showcase outstanding screen content,” said SQ CEO Kylie Munnich Munnich.

Applications are open to any Queensland individual, business; and/or organisation providing benefits to the state’s screen culture, and can demonstrate capacity, experience and track record to develop and implement their event.

Screen culture manager Rowena Billard said it has been heartbreaking to see the cancellation of major Queensland film festivals in the last few months.

“This program is designed to ignite the passion of local and international audiences for Queensland-made screen stories. We want to support events that foster shared screen experiences with audiences everywhere and we know that now is the perfect time to do this.”

Applications close 5.00pm Friday 22 May 2020. Apply here.

