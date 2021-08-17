Queensland producers aiming to crack the global market are being encouraged to apply for Creatives Loop’s International Roadmap Program.

Screen Queensland has partnered with the screen business development consultancy to offer 10 producers from the state entry into the initiative so they may be able to refine their pitches and expand their networks.

The successful applicants will engage in more than eight weeks of virtual roundtables and one-on-one sessions designed to select new target markets, perfect pitch materials and delivery, and set-up meetings with key industry decision-makers.

Screen Queensland chief creative officer Jo Dillon described the program as an “extraordinary opportunity”.

“The International Roadmap Program will grant local producers invaluable access to Creatives Loop’s deep expertise, market intel and an enviable network of broadcasters, buyers, distributors, and co-production partners across 29 global territories,” she said.

“From Cairns to the South-East, we encourage Queensland producers with a strong slate of projects in development – including series, feature film, factual program or documentary – to apply.”

Based in London and Berlin, Creatives Loop tailors strategies for independent producers to develop and sell their projects in the international marketplace

Managing director Nicola Pinder said submissions are sought from producers that have projects with strong international audience appeal.

“Since 2010, we have facilitated more than 700 deals worth approximately $US758 million with such high-profile international companies as Netflix, ITV, Fremantle, Studiocanal, and the BBC,” she said.

“We look forward to reviewing the submissions and helping Queensland creatives to outline strategic pathways to make their productions a reality.”

Online applications close Friday, August 27. Find out more information about how to apply here.