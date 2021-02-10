Screen Queensland and US-based screenwriters’ incubator program Stowe Story Labs will support three Queensland creative teams to attend Stowe’s upcoming remote narrative lab and writers’ retreat.

Based in Vermont, Stowe Story Labs is a non-profit founded in 2013 to help top emerging screenwriters, filmmakers and creative producers from around the world get work made and seen.

The partnership with Screen Queensland will cover fees for up to six individuals/teams to attend the Sidewalk Narrative Lab, August 25-28, and Stowe’s Remote Fall Writers’ Retreat in October.

Three Queensland-based individuals/teams will be selected per program. A team must be a maximum of two practitioners, composed of a writer with either another writer, director or producer.

The Narrative Story Lab is the cornerstone of Stowe Story Labs’ programming, bringing participants together with industry mentors to workshop, collaborate, network, skill share, and demystify the international film and television industry.

The writers’ retreats provide small groups of writers workshop content, structured social and recreation time, and the focus of the program is on three one-on-one script notes meetings with three different industry mentors.

Stowe Story Labs founder and president David Rocchio said he was “extremely pleased” with the partnership, through which Stowe will offer the two online programs within accessible time zones for Australian and New Zealand participants for the first time.

“The team at Screen Queensland is aligned with our mission to support top emerging screenwriters and filmmakers, no matter their background, gender, or race, as they work to bend the world a bit through story.

“It is a wonderful testament they are pleased to work with us, and working with their team has already been a pleasure.

“We cannot wait to meet the teams of creatives they send our way.”



Applications for supported placements for Queensland-based practitioners will open soon. Go here to register to be notified when applications open.

Emerging screenwriters and filmmakers across Australasia can apply online February 28 for Stowe’s range of labs, retreats, fellowships and partial scholarships here.