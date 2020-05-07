Screen Queensland to run digital short-form initiative

Screen Queensland plans to back up to three short-form digital projects per month over the next six months.

The initiative, called Digital Conversions, is aimed at uncovering new talent and “bold and creative global ideas” between 30 seconds and five minutes long. It forms part of the agency’s $3.3 million COVID-19 support package.

Applicants must demonstrate a clear strategy to audience on the digital platform of their choice, with up to $5,000 of investment from Screen Queensland available to help with the costs of production, post-production and marketing.

Successful applicants must deliver their project within one month of approval, and are expected to produce the project while adhering to all government recommendations around social distancing.

“Creating short digital content is an open playing field for anyone throughout Queensland. It’s exciting to have opportunities to support existing screen industry practitioners to move into digital platforms, and to encourage new voices,” said SQ CEO Kylie Munnich.

“Short-form digital content on platforms like YouTube have proven to be a successful testing ground for ideas that have gone on to amass devoted fans and significant broadcast series deals. From horror to comedy, live action to animation, we’re looking for bold, creative ideas with global audience appeal, across scripted series and genres, for any digital platform.”

Queenslanders interested in applying can join a free Screen Queensland Facebook Live series next week, delivered by Changer Studios. Sessions will run each day 10-11am, May 11 to 15.

“It’s important for content creators to understand the plethora of digital platforms available, the audiences in those spaces, and where their story or idea will work best,” said Changer Studios CEO Farhed Meher-Homji.

“We’ve all watched YouTube videos and might think it looks easy to make content, but it takes a combination of great ideas, talent, business savvy as well as strategic execution, to build an audience and create content that has market appeal and broadcast potential.”

Applications for Digital Conversions closeMay 29.

