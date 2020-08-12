Screen Queensland to share $1 million between 11 companies

Leah Purcell on the set of ‘The Drover’s Wife’.

Screen Queensland has announced 11 companies to share in just under $1 million in funding, designed to help their businesses pivot and diversify through the pandemic.

The SQ Enterprise fund forms part of the agency’s $3.3 million COVID-19 support package, and the recipients include a range of production companies, post-production houses and production service businesses. Grants of up to $150,000 were available.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said the diverse range of recipients is testament to the strength and skill of Queensland production and post-production talent and entrepreneurship.

“Recipients have come from the breadth of our sector, representing new and established businesses in production, cinematography, audio, visual effects, screenwriting and location scouting,” she said.

“These 11 companies were selected on the basis of their ability to significantly pivot and innovate, and we are excited to see the impactful and creative outcomes that will emerge from this support.”

The full list recipients and projects:

Alt.vfx will secure Trusted Partner Network (TPN) accreditation to grow its ability to attract high profile PDV

work

will secure Trusted Partner Network (TPN) accreditation to grow its ability to attract high profile PDV work Biopixel , specialists in underwater and nature filming, will build its competitiveness through the growth of their

team and cutting-edge camera equipment.

, specialists in underwater and nature filming, will build its competitiveness through the growth of their team and cutting-edge camera equipment. Folklore Sound will upgrade its Dolby sound suite and employ a business development manager to attract

international blue-chip projects to the company.

will upgrade its Dolby sound suite and employ a business development manager to attract international blue-chip projects to the company. Dena Curtis’ I nkey Media will develop a slate of Aboriginal and female-led series for the international market.

will develop a slate of Aboriginal and female-led series for the international market. John Cox’s Creature Workshop will acquire new body scan technology that will transform the business and

increase its competitiveness in pitching for work.

will acquire new body scan technology that will transform the business and increase its competitiveness in pitching for work. Traditionally working in the television commercial space, Kiosk Films will transition into content creation with portfolio of digital-first content in collaboration with Queensland arts organisations.

will transition into content creation with portfolio of digital-first content in collaboration with Queensland arts organisations. Moving Floor: Leigh McGrath and Stephen M. Irwin (Harrow, Tidelands) will develop a slate of internationally focused series and features on a fast-track to production.

Leigh McGrath and Stephen M. Irwin (Harrow, Tidelands) will develop a slate of internationally focused series and features on a fast-track to production. Myriad Studios , led by internationally renowned location manager Duncan Jones, will expand their team to meet demand for their unique location attraction services and will launch their Virtual Location Scout App to the international market.

, led by internationally renowned location manager Duncan Jones, will expand their team to meet demand for their unique location attraction services and will launch their Virtual Location Scout App to the international market. Orange Entertainment, the sister company of The Post Lounge, will grow their team including hiring a Queensland-based director of content, assistant and engaging the expertise of a specialised advisory board.

the sister company of The Post Lounge, will grow their team including hiring a Queensland-based director of content, assistant and engaging the expertise of a specialised advisory board. Meg O’Connell’s newly formed company Unless Pictures will grow its team, hiring experts in creative and business to drive the production of their slated projects and grow the business.

will grow its team, hiring experts in creative and business to drive the production of their slated projects and grow the business. Tahlee Productions A newly formed partnership between Taxi Productions and Oombarra Productions led by Bain Stewart and Leah Purcell, will develop and produce content locally and to nurture early-mid career Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Queensland storytellers.

.