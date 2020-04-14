Screen Queensland’s sqhub goes virtual

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich.

Screen Queensland’s sqhub program has expanded to include a virtual community and online business incubator program as a part of the agency’s $3.3 million commitment to supporting the state’s screen industry during COVID-19.

CEO Kylie Munnich said while applications were still open for the physical co-working spaces at Brisbane and the Gold Coast, the expansion of sqhub to an online environment would ensure more Queenslanders could benefit from a supportive community and grow professionally through businesses development opportunities targeted for the screen sector.

“We know that it’s very tough in the screen industry right now, so we have adapted our sqhub program to reflect the needs of our sector. While our co-working spaces will reopen when it’s safe to do so, right now we will nurture an sqhub virtual community that will ensure we can maximise our impact across the state and support more of our practitioners through COVID-19,” Munnich said.

The co-working spaces of sqhub in Teneriffe, Brisbane, and the Creative Hub at Bond University, Gold Coast, will reopen when the restrictions are lifted, with 15 tenancies available in each location, providing residents with 24/7 access to modern and professional co-working offices, including meeting and screening rooms, kitchen and end-of-trip facilities.

In the meantime, those selected for physical residencies can also participate in the sqhub virtual community and optional business incubator program which will be delivered online every six months by creative business advisors 113 Partners.

Caitlin Boucher, sqhub community manager, said she was delighted to see how easily the residents had transitioned to an online group when the offices were required to close, which inspired the program’s expansion to a state-wide virtual community.

“We’re confident that wherever they are in Queensland, our new sqhub community members will be part of a collaborative and motivating network where new ideas, games and stories can flourish, with online access to workshops, events and expert business advice,” Boucher added.

Regional and remote Queenslanders are encouraged to apply for the virtual community and online business incubator program as it will continue when the physical hubs are able to reopen in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Applications are open to Queensland-based screen creatives and businesses across game development, film, television and online screen content creation, with membership starting on July 1. Applications close at 5 pm on Monday April 20.

For more information and to apply go here

