Screen Tasmania backs development of second season of ‘The Gloaming’

Screen Tasmania has put funding towards the development of a second season of Stan original series The Gloaming, created by Victoria Madden.

The money comes via the state government’s COVID-19 cultural sector support package, which facilitated, inter alia, additional advanced development funding. Stan will match the funding as the virtual writers’ room begins developing a possible new season.

The Gloaming is the first of four projects to be approved through accelerated assessment, with the government’s hope that projects will be in a position to seek finance to start production when the current restrictions are eased.

Produced by Madden, 2 Jon’s Jon Molloy and Fiona McConaghy, the first season of the crime drama starred Emma Booth, Ewen Leslie, Aaron Pedersen, Rena Owen, Matt Testro and Josephine Blazier. It spent $7.5 million on Tasmanian cast, crew and services.

“John Molloy and I are excited to be collaborating once more with Stan and Screen Tasmania and venturing back into the beguiling world of The Gloaming,” said Madden.

Stan chief content officer Nick Forward said: “We’re pleased to be working with Screen Tasmania and the creative mind of Vicki Madden as we begin to explore the world of a potential second season of The Gloaming. Viewers and critics gravitated towards the first season of this phenomenal Stan Original Series, one which showcased picturesque Tasmania as a central character, and also highlighted the incredibly talented Australian cast and crew.”

