Screen Australia head of Indigenous Penny Smallacombe and actor, director and arts executive Rhoda Roberts will appear in conversation as the opening keynote of Screenworks’ Regional to Global Screen Forum in late March.

Screenworks has also announced a further set of speakers for the hybrid event, including:

Jo Azzopardi – VP Australia, NZ, Asia, Beyond Rights

Nha Uyen Chau – founder/CEO, LGI Media

Fiona Gilroy – content sales and acquisitions director, Flame Media

Charlotte Brigel – national/international sales and marketing/business manager, Byron Film Studios

Tracey Corbin-Matchett – CEO, Bus Stop Films

Dianna La Grassa – COO and board member, Bus Stop Films

Chris Hilton – independent producer

They join previously announced speakers including Every Cloud Productions co-founder Fiona Eagger; Netflix Australia director of content Que Minh Luu; Amazon Prime Video Australia head of content Tyler Bern; TAP founder Tony Ayres, Goalpost Pictures partner Rosemary Blight and Fremantle Asia Pacific CEO Chris Oliver-Taylor.

With in-person proceedings to take place in Lennox Head as well as online, the forum will run for three days with workshops, presentations, one-on-one meetings, round tables and networking events.

Attendees of the 2021 Regional to Global Screen Forum will also receive reciprocal access to the 2021 Australian International Screen Forum which is taking place online from March 21-26.

Regional to Global Screen Forum runs March 25 – 27. More info here.