Screenworks aims to connect regional filmmakers via new online platform

Screenworks Connect.

Screenworks is rolling out a new online industry platform, designed to connect filmmakers across the country via live feeds, public and private groups, and direct messaging.

Hosted by Glee Up, the curated platform, known as Screenworks Connect, will be free for members and is accessible via desktop or Apple’s App Store and Google Play. It’s designed to develop B2B relationships with other screen practitioners. The platform will allow users to browse the membership directory, share media, locations, send event invitations as well as meeting requests using the business card scanner or a personal QR-Code, and use an individually-customised CRM.

“The screen community that we engage with is spread out across regional Australia,” said Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch.

“We now have an online platform that will enable the screen community to easily connect and interact with each other, no matter where they are.

“This amazing new platform will help people in the screen industry come together and form collaborations, new stories and productions as well as connecting key industry decision makers with regional practitioners.”

Actor and screenworks chair Dustin Clare said: “20 years on and this digital transformation of Screenworks will see genuine benefits to our membership, connecting what at times can be a disparate or remote part of Australia’s screen community. This will allow regional Australian screen practitioners to connect more easily and communicate, along with providing new tools to inform and educate our membership and provide new avenues for engagement.

“The digital transformation of Screenworks has been of high strategic priority for the board and we are excited with the staff to be able to provide these new opportunities for regional Australians. We are always striving to improve how we deliver and communicate genuine benefits to our members through regional Australia and today marks a new phase in the future of Screenworks.”

The new platform is available here.

