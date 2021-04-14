Tilly Jones from Leycester in Northern NSW and Joshua Holt from Cairns are the two emerging composers who have been chosen to participate in Screenworks and APRA AMCOS’ upcoming screen composing bootcamp.

Each will receive six weeks of one-on-one mentoring from Kyls B. Burtland and Maria Alfonsine respectively. The mentorships aim to assist their skills development, increase their experience and help them build confidence and capacity to compose music for screen content.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said: “We’re so pleased to be running this mentorship program for emerging composers again this year. Our remit at Screenworks is to support and encourage talent from regional, rural and remote Australia across all screen disciplines and we’re looking forward to seeing how Tilly and Joshua grow and develop their composing talents with the expert guidance of Kyls and Maria. We hope this opportunity will help them to confidently make their mark on the wider industry both here in Australia and overseas.”

The six-week bootcamp will kick off in the coming month with weekly and fortnightly exercises being set and assessed by the mentors before the two mentees join them in Sydney for a one-week practical work experience component.