The Australian International Screen Forum and Screenworks will once again partner for a online screenwriting workshop, aiming to connect regional writers in Australia with New York-based industry mentors.

This year’s mentors for the Write From Home initiative include Chris Beale (chairman of Ulladulla Films); Timothy Cooper (founder and owner, Blueprint Screenwriting Group), Joey Tuccio (founder and CEO, Roadmap Writers); Chris Deckard (manager, Fictional Entity); Zach Book (manager, All Trades Content) and Nitza Wilon and Elizabeth Kaiden (co-Founders, The Writers Lab and Women in the Script Trade). More are expected to be announced later this month.

The program, running July 27 to September 14, will consist of weekly interactive webinar sessions, development script exercises and networking opportunities as a way to bridge international barriers.

It is specifically designed for creatives with film and TV projects aimed at the global market.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch says: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the Australian International Screen Forum again on this exciting program. It’s a significant opportunity for regional Australian screenwriters with scripted features or series to develop their screenplays under the mentorship of leading screen professionals in New York. With such expert guidance, these screenwriters will undoubtedly be able to leverage exciting opportunities in the United States.”

Applications open today and close on June 30, 5pm AEST. Mid-professional screenwriters resident in regional, remote or rural Australia are invited to apply and must be members of Screenworks to be eligible. Selected applicants will be notified by July 14.