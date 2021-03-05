Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated writer Vanessa Alexander (Vikings – Vahalla, The Great) and unscripted producer Wes Denning (Big Brother, Full Bloom, Holey Moley) are among the international speakers at Screenworks’ upcoming Regional to Global Screen Forum.

The organisation unveiled its full program today, with over 40 speakers to address industry over the three-day hybrid event, taking place online and in NSW’s Lennox Head.

The event will include speakers from the Northern Rivers region, from companies such as Every Cloud Productions, Magpie Pictures, Mememe Productions, Byron Studios and Cumulus VFX. These come in addition to executives and creatives from the ABC, Fremantle, Netflix, Amazon, Tony Ayres Productions (TAP), Goalpost Pictures, Spirit Pictures, the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF), Bus Stop Films and Ludo Studio, as well as screen agency executives from Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, Screen Territory and Ausfilm.

There will also be intensive workshops hosted by Rick Kalowski, DWA Law, Bus Stop Films and Screen ABC.

An in conversation event with outgoing Screen Australia head of Indigenous Penny Smallacombe will headline the event, with the executive to chat with actor, director and arts executive Rhoda Roberts.

“As the screen industry recovers from the pause of COVID and our limited opportunities to cross international borders and access markets, we are uplifted by the acceleration of production activity in the Northern Rivers and across regional Australia. The Regional to Global Screen Forum will celebrate our industry’s hard-fought success and resilience despite a year of obstacles and tackle the big issues that we face collectively as a globally competitive industry and as a regional screen community,” said Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch.

Regional to Global Screen Forum runs March 25 – 27.