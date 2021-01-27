TAP founder Tony Ayres, Goalpost Pictures partner Rosemary Blight, Fremantle Asia Pacific CEO Chris Oliver-Taylor, In Films EP Ivan O’Mahony, Forseeable/Southern Pictures’ Georgia Woodward and Ludo Studio’s Sam Moor and Charlie Aspinwall are among the first speakers announced for Screenworks’ Regional to Global Screen Forum.

A hybrid event to run March 25 to 27, the forum (formerly known as the Business of Producing seminar) will be held at Lennox Head Conference Centre and live-streamed online, with the hope to provide greater access to people in regional, rural and remote areas.

The three days will feature workshops, presentations, one-on-one meetings and networking events.

“2020 was the year that rewrote the rules that defined and often confined our local screen industry. We are delighted to present the voices, creators and conduits that are nurturing our local stories and taking them to international audiences with resonance and success,” said Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch.

After cancelling its 2020 event due to COVID-19, Screenworks has rebranded the forum to reflect the circumstances that have impacted the local and international screen industry over the last year and the opportunities it has presented local content creators, production companies, distributors and service providers.

“We are delighted to be bringing the screen community together physically and virtually at our unique event at a time of dynamic and accelerated change. Our speakers aim to share their vision for a more globally connected screen industry and explore the vital importance of developing Australian content and regional creativity in that emerging internationalised content mix.”

Further speaker announcements and session details will be announced in coming weeks.