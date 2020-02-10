Screenworks secures commissioners for producing seminar

Top: Amanda Duthie, Cieron Cody, Susie Jones. Bottom: Andy Ryan, Lana Greenhalgh, Stephen Oliver.

Screenworks has secured a range of commissioners and broadcaster execs for its annual Business of Producing seminar in Ballina next month.

Amanda Duthie (acting head of scripted, SBS), Susie Jones (commissioning editor of documentaries, SBS), Andy Ryan (co-head of drama, Nine Network Australia), Stephen Oliver (manager documentary, ABC), Lana Greenhalgh (drama executive, Foxtel), and Cieron Cody (commissioning editor, NITV) will each deliver a ‘Meet the Broadcaster’ session at the seminar where they will talk about what they are currently commissioning. They will also participate in panel discussions and be available for limited, pre-booked one-on-one meetings with attendees.

“We are delighted to bring together key representatives from Australian broadcasters and SVODs to connect with attendees at our 2020 Business of Producing seminar,” said Screenworks CEO, Ken Crouch.

“We are creating opportunities for attendees who would otherwise not have the chance to hear from and network with these industry professionals where they can garner valuable advice which could advance their careers.”

The previously announced judges of the AACTA Pitch: Regional Landscapes presented in partnership with Screenworks will also be speaking at Screenworks seminar including producer Michele Bennett; Every Cloud Productions creative director and co-founder Deb Cox Umbrella Entertainment MD/EP Jeff Harrison as well as SBS’s Duthie.

A travel support program is open for NSW regional practitioners to apply for and an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island scholarship to support regional NSW and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island practitioners to attend the seminar.

The Business of Producing Seminar runs March 19 – 21, Ballina, NSW.

