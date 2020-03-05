Script veteran Anthony Ellis joins Screentime, Noel Mpofu promoted

Noel Mpofu and Anthony Ellis.

Seasoned writer and script executive Anthony Ellis has joined Screentime in the newly created role of head of scripted.

Advertisement

Ellis will work alongside head of production (scripted) Kerrie Mainwaring at the Banijay-owned production company headed by CEO Rory Callaghan.

Also at Screentime, chief financial officer Noel Mpofu has been promoted to chief operating officer. Earlier Screentime executive producer Johnny Lowry was upped to head of non-scripted.

These moves follow the retirement late last year of executive chairman Bob Campbell.

A former head of scripted content at Fremantle and Wentworth script executive, Ellis’ most recent credit was writing an episode of Breathless, Fremantle’s four-part thriller created by Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison for Network 10 and the UK’s Channel 5.

Ellis said: “I am delighted to join Screentime and look forward to helping secure and build on its legacy of innovative, compelling and hugely popular drama.”

Earlier in his career, Ellis wrote co-developed with Bevan Lee, wrote the the pilot and script produced Always Greener for the Seven Network before joining the Nine Network as network script executive, where he oversaw numerous productions including McLeod’s Daughters and Stingers.

He then returned to Seven where he co-developed with Lee, wrote the pilot and script produced Packed To The Rafters.

Appointed head of scripted content at Fremantle in 2012, apart from Wentworth he supervised scripting on Picnic at Hanging Rock, Wonderland and the telemovie Mary: The Making of a Princess.

.