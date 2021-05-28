Keshet International has sold Seven Studios mini-series Secret Bridesmaids Business to a slew of territories in Europe, including Channel 4 in the UK, as well as to New Zealand and Indonesia.

Among those to pick up the series are SBS in Belgium, HRT in Croatia, Mola TV in Indonesia, RTE in Ireland and Talpa TV in the Netherlands, TVNZ in New Zealand, and TV4 in Sweden for its AVOD service TV4 Play.

Toplined by Abbie Cornish, Katie McGrath and Georgina Haig, the six-part drama, which aired on Seven in 2019, is a re-imagining of Elizabeth Coleman’s stage play.

The executive producer was MaryAnne Carroll with Amanda Crittenden as series producer.

The script producers/writers were Andrew Anastasios and David Hannam, working with writers Alli Parker, Trent Roberts, Chelsea Cassio and Shanti Gudgeon, and directors Tori Garrett and Jennifer Perrott.

As announced earlier this year, NBC is developing a US version from writer Deirdre Shaw (Jane The Virgin), with Keshet Studios and Universal Television.