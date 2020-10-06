Seth Larney’s ‘2067’ is a hot title on-demand in the US

(L-R) Andy McPhee, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten on the ‘2067’ set. (Photo credit: Matt Byrne).

Released by AMC Networks’ RLJE Films on-demand and on 15 screens in the US last weekend, Seth Larney’s 2067 ranks in fourth spot on the US iTunes digital chart.

Advertisement

The sci-fi mystery thriller set on an Earth ravaged by climate change, where humanity is forced to live on artificial oxygen, trails the top title, Tate Taylor’s sci-fi thriller Ava, followed by British sci-fi drama Archive and The Secret: Dare to Dream.

The Australian/New Zealand distributor Umbrella Entertainment is yet to set a release date which will follow the Adelaide Film Festival premiere on the October 14 opening night.

Produced by Arcadia’s Lisa Shaunessy, Futurism Studios’ Jason Taylor and Kate Croser for Kojo Entertainment, the film stars Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ryan Kwanten, Deborah Mailman, Aaron Glenane, Damian Walshe-Howling and Leeanna Walsman.

Smit-McPhee plays Ethan Whyte, an arrogant and selfish underground tunnel worker who embarks on a journey through time that tests his faith in humanity.

Kwanten is Jude Mathers, a tunnel rat and Ethan’s protector who believes only humans can control their own fate.

Glenane is Richard Whyte, Ethan’s father and one of the greatest scientific minds of his time who is working on solving the oxygen crisis.

Mailman is Regina Jackson, a corporate powerhouse who is Richard’s benefactor and believes there is a future for humanity, but at what cost? The cast also includes Finn Little, newcomer Sana’a Shaik and Matt Testro.

The film received production funding from Screen Australia, the South Australian Film Corporation, Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund and Screen NSW, with support from Elevate Production Finance, Grumpy Sailor, Spectrum Films and Cumulus VFX.

.