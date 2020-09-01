Seth Larney’s ‘2067’ to open Adelaide Film Festival

‘2067’.

Writer-director Seth Larney’s sci-fi thriller 2067 will open the Adelaide Film Festival in October, its world premiere.

Starring Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ryan Kwanten, Deborah Mailman, Aaron Glenane, Damian Walshe-Howling, Leeanna Walsman and Finn Little, the film is set in 2067 – when earth has been ravaged by climate change and people are forced to live on artificial oxygen.

Humanity’s only solution is to build a quantum time machine to contact the future for answers from our descendants. A response sends Ethan (Smit-McPhee), a reclusive utility worker, barrelling into the future as the only hope for his species. He is thrust into a terrifying new world that threatens his mission to save his dying wife.

Shot at Adelaide Studios, the film was produced by Arcadia Films’ Lisa Shaunessy, Futurism Studios’ Jason Taylor and Kate Croser for Kojo Entertainment. Its backers include Screen Australia, the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund, Screen NSW, Elevate Production Finance, Grumpy Sailor, Spectrum Films and Cumulus VFX.

2067 has sold to AMC Networks’ RLJE Films for the US, JL Vision for China, where it is supposed to receive a wide release, as well as the UK (Signature), France (Koba Films), Germany and Italy (Koch Films), Korea, Japan, Taiwan, India and Singapore as well as Fox Networks Group Asia Pacific. Umbrella Entertainment is the local distributor.

Adelaide Film Festival’s opening night gala will be held October 14 at Palace Nova Eastend Cinemas, followed by a – socially distanced and seated – afterparty with filmmakers, guests and industry.

Larney said: “Premiering our film on opening night at AFF is a real honour. Made only more meaningful by the opportunity to screen the movie in the city in which it was made and share the talented work of all of our Adelaide cast and crew for the first time, in their hometown. Topped off by the fact that so few festivals have been able to go ahead during the spread of COVID, it’s a really special moment for us as filmmakers. That the ideas explored in the film speak to the moment we find ourselves in as a species, is what I look forward to sharing with audiences on a whole new level than we had anticipated during the making of the movie. Thank you to Mat Kesting, the team and board of AFF for your generous invitation and support.”’.

Adelaide Film Festival CEO and creative director Mat Kesting said: “It’s particularly thrilling to open the Festival with a film shot here in Adelaide and supported by the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund. Seth Larney is a prodigious directing talent and his vision of a future world is a spectacular visual treat that will keep audiences enthralled.”

2067 joins previously announced Adelaide titles High Ground, Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra, Phil Liggett: The Voice of Cycling, Another Round, and The Painter and the Thief. The full program is set to be announced next week on September 9, and the festival runs October 14 – 25.

