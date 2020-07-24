Seven Network to play ‘Ultimate Tag’

Fox’s ‘Ultimate Tag’ (Photo credit: Fox).

The Seven Network has commissioned a local version of the hit US show Ultimate Tag, which sees competitors vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through several courses while being chased by resident taggers.

Advertisement

Endemol Shine Australia will produce the series based on the format created by Znak & Co. In the US, Ultimate Tag’s launch on Fox last May marked the highest-rated unscripted summer debut in three years.

As competitors progress they are challenged to take on even more extreme courses to earn a place in the end game where both a male and female champion will be crowned winners. The “huge” cash prize has not been revealed.

Seven’s Network programming director Angus Ross said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Endemol Shine Australia to bring Ultimate Tag, a dynamic new format, to Australia next year.

“Endemol Shine are the masters of supercharging shows to massive success in Australia and with Ultimate Tag we know they will deliver a great show that our viewers will love, just as they have done with Big Brother this year.”

Endemol Shine CEO Mark Fennessy added: “It’s the fastest and most intense competition ever seen – a supersized family game that just became a sport.

“Everyday runners must avoid our professional taggers – a mischievous group of highly skilled freerunners, parkour artists and elite athletes. It moves at a frightening speed that delivers momentary thrills, surprising victories and startling defeats.”

In a call for entries, the producers said: “We’re looking for men and women who want to challenge themselves against the fittest, fastest and most daring athletes in the country.

“Sports-lovers, fitness freaks and superheroes in training, everyone is welcome to try out. As long as you’re 16 years or older.”

.