Seven orders ‘Beat the Chasers’

The Seven Network has commissioned Beat the Chasers, a spin-off of game show The Chase that will see contestants taking on four Chasers at once – The Supernerd, Goliath, The Tiger Mum and The Shark – for a prize pool of over $500,000.

To be produced by ITV Studios Australia and hosted by Andrew O’Keefe, the show is based on a UK format created by Potato, part of and distributed by ITV Studios.

Seven Network programming director Angus Ross said: “The Chase has proven unbeatable at 5.00pm, so we can’t wait to supersize it with Beat The Chasers. The prize money is bigger than ever before in each round, and it builds to a thrilling, high-stakes finale.”

“We’re excited to see some of the country’s best brains test themselves against a formidable line-up of Chasers, with all the fun, tension and play-along we love – but dialed up to eleven.”

ITV Studios Australia CEO David Mott said: “Beat the Chasers has proven itself as a dominant addition to The Chase family. This fast-paced quiz attracted a broad audience of quiz-lovers in the UK and we can’t wait to share it with Australian viewers. With the Chasers forming the greatest quiz team on the planet, it remains to be seen – can anyone Beat The Chasers?”

Those interested in appearing on the show can apply now at beatthechasers.com.au.

