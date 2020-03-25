Seven’s Royal Flying Doctor Service drama grounded

The Royal Flying Doctor Service.

The Seven Network’s drama centred on the staff and patients of the Royal Flying Doctor Service is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Pre-production was underway and Endemol Shine Australia (ESA) had intended to start shooting in Broken Hill in late April with Jennifer Leacey as the set-up director.

An ESA spokesperson told IF: “Due to the ever changing situation of COVID-19, it has been decided to temporarily suspend pre-production of RFDS (working title). We will continue to assess the situation to determine when production can recommence.

“We remain committed to working with the incredible Royal Flying Doctor Service and the Broken Hill community and look forward to telling their stories.”

Based on real-life events, the series created by Imogen Banks will follow the doctors, nurses, pilots and support staff of the RFDS at work and in their private lives.

The cast is led by Justine Clarke as the base manager, Rob Collins as a doctor and Stephen Peacocke as a flight nurse.

The synopsis reads: “RFDS opens with a doctor escaping her past, joining the Royal Flying Doctor Service on a day in which a catastrophic emergency retrieval hits the team personally.

“Together they will deal with the fallout, all while continuing their highly skilled work, fighting the clock and the elements to save people having the worst day of their lives. The question is, at what cost?”

Screen Australia and Screen NSW co-funded the series scripted by Ian Meadows, Adrian Wills, Claire Phillips, Magda Wozniak and Jon Bell.

As IF reported, all Australian dramas except Neighbours have suspended production.

.