South Australian Film Corp. to hire another First Nations executive

Lee-Ann Tjunypa Buckskin.

The South Australian Film Corp. is looking to hire an experienced First Nations creative executive to join the production and development team.

The newly created position is among a number of new roles that are part of a restructure by SAFC CEO Kate Croser.

The agency is finalising its 2020-2023 strategic plan, which will be launched as a virtual Town Hall live stream event on Tuesday July 14.

The blueprint is designed to stimulate the recovery and growth of the SA screen sector. With the changed team structure, the organisation maintains a similar number of positions.

The executive, First Nations industry development will work with Beth Neate, head of production and development, and Lee-Ann Tjunypa Buckskin, First Nations strategy executive, to deliver the First Nations strategic plan.

The Aboriginal Screen Strategy 2015-2020 was launched under Annabelle Sheehan’s term, guided by Tjunypa Buckskin, who is deputy chair of the Australia Council.

Lee-Ann has been instrumental in driving the First Nations Screen Strategy 2020-2025, which is even more ambitious in its aims of branching out across South Australian communities to discover talent and support career pathways.

The plan is final consultation with the SAFC’s First Nations Advisory Group and will be launched soon.

The appointee will drive that strategy which includes partnerships such as Centralised, which aims to advance projects with First Nations key creatives across the Northern Territory/SA border.

The other new positions are:

Executive, development and industry development in the production and development team.

Head of communications and marketing, which encompasses some aspects of marketing and attraction, moving out of production and development.

In addition, an executive, production will join the production and development team, a restructured position.

Applications for these positions close on July 6.

