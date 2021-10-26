Screen Producers Australia (SPA) and Screen Australia have announced a new pitch initiative designed to fast-track local content on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Stan.

As part of Pitch On Demand, each of the three streamers will conduct a webinar highlighting their current slate requirements and providing insight into what they are looking to commission in the future.

Following the webinars, SPA members will have the opportunity to submit one project in response to each streamer’s commissioning brief, with the organisation to then facilitate pitch meetings between shortlisted applicants and the streamers.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner hopes the pitch meetings will result in Australian screen businesses having the opportunity to secure vital investment for local productions.

“SPA is creating an efficient, targeted way for commissioners to connect directly with high potential content producers who can deliver to the needs of their audiences,” he said.

“Pitch On Demand will cultivate new business relationships for the mutual benefit of producers and streamers.

“We are striving for a healthy, sustainable, and diverse Australian screen industry and the inaugural Pitch On Demand is a catalyst for this.”

Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason agreed, saying it was crucial for creators to find the right home for their content.

“We’re proud to partner with SPA on this initiative to connect producers directly with commissioners at Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Stan and help create a more accessible industry,” he said.

“It’s an exciting time to see Australian stories reaching audiences across the country and all over the world on these platforms and we look forward to seeing the distinctive local projects that come through this program.”

Since 2019 Amazon Prime Video has invested in 14 original local series, including Head Above Water, Luxe Listings Sydney, LOL: Last One Laughing AU and The Moth Effect, as well as upcoming series Kick Like Tayla, co-produced by Screentime, Matchbox Pictures’ Class of 07, Guesswork Television and Ok Great productions’ Deadloch, and Propagate Content feature-length documentary Burning.

Amazon Prime Video head of content for Australia and New Zealand, Tyler Bern, said Australians were amongst some of the best storytellers in the world.

“We are always on the lookout for new talent and, if you have an idea, I would encourage you to submit your project,” he said.

Netflix’s recent commissions include Heartbreak High from Fremantle Australia and Dutch production company NewBe, Werner Film Productions’ Surviving Summer, and Byron Baes from Eureka Productions.

Netflix director of originals in Australia Que Minh Luu said the ANZ office had their “boots on the ground” to work directly with local producers and creatives.

“We invest in creative vision, and the Pitch On Demand initiative connects us with talent and ideas we can help bring to the screen, for our members both locally and throughout the world.”

Having delivered more than 20 originals to date, with nine new projects on the way, Stan has committed to ramping up its first-run slate from original productions.

Stan’s upcoming local projects include BBC and HBO Max co-commission, The Tourist; the Made Up Stories series Wolf Like Me with Peacock; Bad Behaviour from Matchbox Pictures, and two more seasons of Roadshow Rough Diamond drama Bump.

The are also features such as Deep Water Films’ Gold from Deeper Water Films, starring Zac Efron, and Good Thing Productions’ Nitram.

Stan’s chief content officer Cailah Scobie the unprecedented audience response to the had proven beyond doubt that subscribers loved Australian-made content.

“As Australia’s unrivalled home of original productions, we look forward to partnering with SPA and Screen Australia on this new initiative as part of Stan’s ongoing commitment to support the Australian screen industry – and to hearing directly from some of the country’s best storytellers,” she said.

Find out more information about Pitch On Demand here.