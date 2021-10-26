The third round of finalists has been announced for the 20th Screen Producers Australia Awards, with voting now open across Documentary Program or Series Production of the Year and Feature Documentary Production of the Year.

Of the 18 titles named, there are 11 projects nominated for Documentary Program or Series Production of the Year and seven for Feature Documentary Production of the Year.

In Films is the only company to be represented across both categories, securing nods for television mini-series Revelation and documentary feature Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra.

However, it’s Wildbear Entertainment that is the most prominent in the Feature Documentary Production of the Year field, with Brock: Over The Top, Playing With Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story, and Hating Peter Tatchell all in the running.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said the organisation was “extremely proud” of the content that had come from documentary producers during the eligibility period.

“Over the past 18 months documentary productions from our members have been a real talking point for many Australians, with many turning to the genre to learn more about Australian culture, history and current affairs.”

The SPA Awards will be presented on the final night of the Screen Forever conference, March 30, at the Star Event Centre, Gold Coast.

The below is open for voting until November 8:

Documentary Program or Series Production of the Year

Back to Nature – Media Stockade

Family Rules (Season 3) – Metamorflix

Finding The Archibald – Mint Pictures

Head Above Water – McAvoy Media

Lindy Chamberlain: The True Story – Easy Tiger

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds (Season 2) – Endemol Shine Australia

Outback Truckers – Prospero Productions

REVELATION – In Films

See What You Made Me Do – Northern Pictures

Shaun Micallef’s On The Sauce – CJZ

West Gate Bridge Disaster: The Untold Stories – Ocean View Entertainment

Feature Documentary Production of the Year

Brock: Over The Top – WildBear Entertainment

Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra – In Films

FREEMAN – Matchbox Pictures & General Strike

Hating Peter Tatchell – WildBear Entertainment

Laura’s Choice – Factor 30 Films

Playing With Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story – WildBear Entertainment

The Witch of Kings Cross – Black Jelly Films