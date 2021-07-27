Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has announced the members of the two advisory boards for Screen Forever.
The program advisory board will help set the strategic direction for the November event and aid in the creation of the program, while the market advisory board will help maximise the financing, distribution, and co-production opportunities at the SPA Connect market.
SPA CEO Matt Deaner said the makeup of the boards reflected Screen Forever’s standing as an event for the “entire screen sector”.
“By utilising two boards which are truly representative of the full production life cycle – from investors, to producers, distributors, broadcasters, streamers, and emerging platforms – we are able to build a robust program with real business outcomes for our delegates,” he said.
The boards will hold their first meeting this week and will continue to provide guidance in the lead-up to Screen Forever, which will be held from November 17–19 on the Gold Coast.
Program Advisory Board:
- Amanda Duthie, head of scripted, Stan
- Ben Liebmann, CEO, Understory
- Dena Curtis, filmmaker, Inkey Media
- Derek Hall, head of studios, Screen Queensland
- Edward Kindred, head of development for Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia
- Felicity McVay, director of content, TikTok Australia
- Kelrick Martin, head of Indigenous, ABC Television
- Nashen Moodley, festival director, Sydney Film Festival
- Samantha Lang, executive producer/head of development, I AM THAT
- Veronica Fury, producer/principal, WildBear Entertainment
Market Advisory Board:
- Darren Chau, senior director production – Australia and New Zealand, Discovery Inc
- Deirdre Brennan, executive vice president of content partnerships, WildBrain
- Gabrielle Jones, film and television adviser, City of Gold Coast
- Ian Collie, founder, Easy Tiger Productions
- Jenny Buckland, CEO, Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF)
- Kylie Du Fresne, partner, Goalpost Pictures
- Kylie Munnich, CEO, Screen Queensland
- Marc Lorber, SVP, international TV acquisitions and co-productions, Lionsgate
- Paul Wiegard, CEO and co-founder, Madman Entertainment
- Suzanne Ryan, founder, CEO and executive producer, SLR Productions
- Tanya Denning-Orman, director of Indigenous content, SBS
- Tyler Bern, head of content, Prime Video Australia and New Zealand
Find out more information here.