Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has announced the members of the two advisory boards for Screen Forever.

The program advisory board will help set the strategic direction for the November event and aid in the creation of the program, while the market advisory board will help maximise the financing, distribution, and co-production opportunities at the SPA Connect market.

SPA CEO Matt Deaner said the makeup of the boards reflected Screen Forever’s standing as an event for the “entire screen sector”.

“By utilising two boards which are truly representative of the full production life cycle – from investors, to producers, distributors, broadcasters, streamers, and emerging platforms – we are able to build a robust program with real business outcomes for our delegates,” he said.

The boards will hold their first meeting this week and will continue to provide guidance in the lead-up to Screen Forever, which will be held from November 17–19 on the Gold Coast.

Program Advisory Board:

Amanda Duthie, head of scripted, Stan

Ben Liebmann, CEO, Understory

Dena Curtis, filmmaker, Inkey Media

Derek Hall, head of studios, Screen Queensland

Edward Kindred, head of development for Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia

Felicity McVay, director of content, TikTok Australia

Kelrick Martin, head of Indigenous, ABC Television

Nashen Moodley, festival director, Sydney Film Festival

Samantha Lang, executive producer/head of development, I AM THAT

Veronica Fury, producer/principal, WildBear Entertainment

Market Advisory Board:

Darren Chau, senior director production – Australia and New Zealand, Discovery Inc

Deirdre Brennan, executive vice president of content partnerships, WildBrain

Gabrielle Jones, film and television adviser, City of Gold Coast

Ian Collie, founder, Easy Tiger Productions

Jenny Buckland, CEO, Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF)

Kylie Du Fresne, partner, Goalpost Pictures

Kylie Munnich, CEO, Screen Queensland

Marc Lorber, SVP, international TV acquisitions and co-productions, Lionsgate

Paul Wiegard, CEO and co-founder, Madman Entertainment

Suzanne Ryan, founder, CEO and executive producer, SLR Productions

Tanya Denning-Orman, director of Indigenous content, SBS

Tyler Bern, head of content, Prime Video Australia and New Zealand

Find out more information here.