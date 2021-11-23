Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has revealed the last round of finalists for its 2022 awards, with the Short Film Production of the Year category now open for voting.

A field of 15 titles will contend for the prize, a selection of which are available to view on SPA’s YouTube channel as part of the organisation’s ‘Summer of Shorts’.

Bus Stop Films is the only multiple nominee on the list, getting the nod for Groundhog Night and Stairs.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said it was “extremely impressed” with the finalists announced today.

“These shorts each provide a snapshot of the abundant skill and creativity that our members possess and demonstrate their capacity to affect audiences in this condensed format,” he said.

“I congratulate each of these productions and look forward to celebrating our member’s achievements at Screen Forever in March 2022.”

The SPA Awards will be presented on the final night of the Screen Forever conference, March 30, at the Star Event Centre, Gold Coast.

Short Film Production of the Year – Open for voting 23 November – 20 December:

• And Then Something Changed – Sticky Pictures

• Carmentis – Lonely Astronaut

• Dwarf Planet – Rebecca Janek

• Erwin – AFTRS

• Goodbye Home – Pier 8 Films

• Groundhog Night – Bus Stop Films

• Lifeblood – Ample Projects

• Safety Net – Mischief Media (DBD Film Services)

• Sidelines – Story Engine

• Sparkles – Rush Films

• Stairs – Bus Stop Films

• The Handyman – Truce Films

• The Immortal – Carl Firth

• The Lost Crystal of Jessica’s Room – Ramu Productions

• You and Me, Before and After – Mad Ones Films