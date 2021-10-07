Meet Lauren. She’s freshly divorced, a mother-of-two, and is looking for sex without commitment.

With the help of her best friend, Alex, Lauren creates the “Spreadsheet” – a database of male options, customised to ensure her sushi train of sex rolls around with variety and order amidst the chaos of her life.

Starring Katherine Parkinson, Robbie Magasiva, Stephen Curry, Katrina Milosevic, Ryan Shelton and Kerry Armstrong, Spreadsheet is set to premiere on Paramount+ October 27.

Created and written by Kala Ellis, Spreadsheet is a Northern Pictures production.

Joining Ellis in the writers room were Romina Accurso, Rhys Nicholson and Darren Ashton, who was also the set-up director with Sian Davies.

Spreadsheet has received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Film Victoria. ITV Studios is handling international distribution.