Screen Queensland has partnered with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s talent development company Impact Creative Systems to offer four paid attachments on Howard’s upcoming film Thirteen Lives.

Aligned with local on-set skill shortages, the attachments will be in the areas of costume design, set design, accounting and assistant directing, and run for 12 weeks during production. Applicants do not have to have any prior production experience.

Selected participants in the scheme will be paid a weekly rate of $1,410 for 50 hours per week.

Scheduled to kick off on the Gold Coast in March, Thirteen Lives will depict the true story of the 2018 Tham Laung cave rescue of a boys’ soccer team, trapped in a cave by heavy rain and flooding.

After the team was stuck for days with no supplies and falling oxygen levels, a group from all over the world came together to to save the boys, including expert divers from Australia and the UK.

Grazer and Howard said the attachment scheme expands Impact’s philosophy to discover and empower the next generation of creative storytellers to production-focused practitioners.

“We’re excited about the potential for Impact to transform careers in areas where the screen industry, in Queensland but also globally, is experiencing particular skill shortages,” they said jointly.

“It’s also a deep part of our philosophy and approach to give back to the locations where we are filming and this program is a great way of providing emerging screen professionals of promise the opportunity to work on a major feature film in their own backyard.”

In addition to these opportunities, Thirteen Lives is estimated to employ more than 275 cast and crew and inject around $45 million into the Queensland economy.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich praised Impact for their commitment to help develop the next wave of screen industry professionals.

“For every production Screen Queensland supports, attachments are an obligation as part of a proven strategy to grow and diversify the local industry.

“As demand for Queensland as a production location continues to escalate, these kinds of initiatives are vital to creating a viable industry to rival other major screen hubs globally,” she said.

The on-set experiences of the four successful candidates will also be documented as part of a bespoke digital campaign including regular video diaries and social media updates.

For more info and to apply, visit https://www.impact-australia.com/crews. Applications close February 14.