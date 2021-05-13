Stan has launched a matched development fund with the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), putting out a call for “bold and distinctive” scripted series.

The aim is to develop shows with complex characters set in unusual worlds or situations that merit high production values, resulting in scripted series of “world-class scope and scale”.

The projects must be original, serialised, returnable, and intended for production and post-production in South Australia.

Stan has shot a number of its originals in SA, including Wolf Creek, A Sunburnt Christmas, Gold and current production The Tourist, a co-order with the BBC and HBO.

Its development fund with the SAFC follows funds with other state agencies Film Victoria and Screen Queensland.

Applications are open from today for the first round, taking selected projects from concept to pitch-ready stage.

Following pitching to Stan, two of the projects will then be selected for a further round of development and commissioning consideration,

Stan’s chief content officer Cailah Scobie said: “As Australia’s unrivalled home of original productions, we are very pleased to partner with SAFC on this new development initiative. Supporting our talented local industry by bringing uniquely Australian stories to the screen is a core focus of our business and the launch of this new fund represents a great opportunity for Stan to discover the stories South Australian creatives have to tell.”



SAFC CEO Kate Croser said: “South Australia has been producing some of the most ground-breaking episodic content in the country in recent times including critically acclaimed hits like Aftertaste, Stateless, The Hunting and First Day.

“This exciting initiative opens up new opportunities for South Australian producers and writers to create even more bold, innovative and unique series for audiences across Australia.”



