Stan and Screenwest have partnered on a new development initiative, which will see a Western Australian production receive up to $20,000.

The streamer will hold an online briefing session with in March, with expressions of interest to attend open now.

The session is aimed at interested WA practitioners and production companies that are developing high quality content and original ideas, backed up by a strong production background. Stan chief content officer Nick Forward discuss what the platform is and isn’t looking for, and what sparks attention when being pitched concepts.

In the week following the session, attendees will be invited to submit a one-pager detailing the projects they wish to pitch to Stan.

Stan will then shortlist the submitted pitches, inviting a maximum of five teams for dedicated one-on-one online meetings from which a successful project may be selected for the $20,000 development funding.

Screenwest development and production executive Franziska Wagenfeld said: “Screenwest is committed to building a strong drama production industry in WA. We’re delighted to host an exclusive session with Stan, giving WA practitioners the opportunity to pitch to Stan’s commissioning editor with the aim of developing a home-grown WA series.”

Stan chief content officer Nick Forward said: “We’re really looking forward to working with Screenwest to discover fresh local talent and ultimately bring new stories from WA creatives to life. We can’t wait to see what brilliant ideas come out of the program.”

Expressions of to attend the briefing session close Monday February 15. Teams must be available on Thursday, 18 March at 1:00pm AWST. Apply here.