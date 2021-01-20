Stan is set to further expand its international drama slate, thanks to a new partnership with UK VOD service Walter Presents announced today.

The exclusive long-term deal means dramas that have been hand-picked from around the world by the service’s curator and co-founder, Walter Iuzzolino, will run first on Stan.

Among the eight new shows launching in January are Peacemaker, Devil’s Throat, First Responders, Hide and Seek, Sløborn and Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders.

They will be followed by The Pleasure Principle, Hassle, Perfect Places, and Angel of Death in February.

It comes after Stan inked a multi-year, exclusive content partnership with NBCUniversal Global Distribution in August to become the local home for productions from Sky Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios, as well as Peacock Originals produced by Universal Studio Group and Dreamworks Animation TV.

Stan’s chief content officer Nick Forward says the deal with Walter Presents is another step forward towards expanding the platform’s international scripted slate.

“Walter Presents has established itself as one of the world’s leading providers of premium international drama, and we couldn’t be more excited to launch this new exclusive partnership,” he says.

“With Walter Presents as a partner, Stan is providing even more choice for drama fans this summer and beyond.”

Walter Iuzzolino, co-founder and curator of Walter Presents, says Stan’s reputation for premium entertainment makes it “a perfect match” for Walter Presents dramas.

“I’m delighted to be partnering with them to offer Australians who have been at the forefront of embracing international drama, exclusive access to the very best dramas from around the world.”