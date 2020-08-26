Stan scores content deal with NBCUniversal

Sky Studios’ ‘I Hate Suzie’ will premiere on Stan this Friday under the NBCU deal.

Stan and NBCUniversal Global Distribution have inked a multi-year, exclusive content partnership, which will see Stan become the local home for productions from Sky Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios, as well as Peacock Originals produced by Universal Studio Group and Dreamworks Animation TV.

The deal will also see the streaming service gain NBCU’s children’s programming, as well as a “massive volume” of its broader back catalogue of TV and films.

Among the upcoming Peacock series to premiere on Stan will be Brave New World, Dr. Death, Angelyne, Rutherford Falls, reboots of Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster, Girls5Eva and One of Us Is Lying.

Upcoming NBCUniversal International Studios series to land on the platform include Lady Parts, and from Sky Studios Stan will gain Gangs of London and I Hate Suzie – the latter to drop this Friday. DreamWorks Animation series will include Madagascar: A Little Wild, The Mighty Ones and TrollsTopia, Norman Picklestripes, Powerbirds, The Christmas Letter and The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

Stan CEO Mike Sneesby said: “This marks the first time an agreement combining series from Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation and Peacock content produced by Universal Studio Group has been secured in Australia – the biggest new slate of premium scripted content to come to market in recent times. This landmark deal reflects the strength of NBCUniversal’s portfolio and reinforces Stan’s commitment to bring the world’s best programming to Australians through our most significant output partnership to date.”

NBCUniversal’s president & CRO, global distribution and international Belinda Menendez said: “We take great pride in the breadth and calibre of NBCUniversal’s content offering and are thrilled to expand our partnership with Stan and Nine through this deal. This extensive agreement ensures that Stan will be the exclusive Australian home of our new and compelling dramas, hit comedies, engaging children’s programs, exciting unscripted series and iconic film and library titles for many years to come.”

Earlier this week, Stan announced two local drama series, a true crime docuseries, a film and a comedy special, building towards its plan to invest in more than local 30 productions per year within five years.

NBCU’s streaming service Peacock launched in the US on July 15.

