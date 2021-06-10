Unless Pictures’ Meg O’Connell (Bluey) and Ruby Entertainment’s Stephen Luby (Kath and Kim) have been added to the lineup of Screen Canberra’s Screen POD program, set to begin next month.

The pair will join seven other screen representatives for the five-month market-centred initiative that aims to assist writers of diverse backgrounds in generating, developing, and pitching a screen project.

This year’s platform-agnostic program will be split into three streams – process, project, and pitch.

The process phase will comprise a combination of lecture-based training modules and practical exercises in group workshops, while in the project stage, writers develop specific projects with the market in mind, assisted by fellow writers and developers.

In pitch, participants hone pitching skills and build confidence, working in group simulations as well as real-life pitching opportunities.

The program will begin with a group session on July 10.

Early bird sale for Screen POD registration ends June 17. Find information on how to register here.

The full list of market representatives for the 2021 Screen POD program are:

Meg O’Connell – Unless Pictures (Bluey)

Steve Jaggi and Sophie Tilson – The Steve Jaggi Company (Dive Club)

Melinda Wearne – Beyond Entertainment (Beats Bugs)

Tracey Vieira – Hoodlum Entertainment (No Friend But the Mountains).

Monica O’Brien – Ambience Entertainment (Tomorrow When the War Began)

Stephen Luby – Ruby Entertainment (Kath and Kim)

Lisa Shuanessy – This Is Arcadia (2067)

Rachael Turk – (Puberty Blues)